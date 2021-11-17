"You give €200-million and they don't sell them to you" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez laments failed offer for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG during the summer transfer window but the French giants refused to let go of one of their prized assets.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has lamented his failure to lure the winger to the Santiago Bernabeu during an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

There were multiple reports containing diverse figures alleged to be how much Real Madrid offered to pay PSG for the signature of Kylian Mbappe. Perez has now confirmed the real figure to be around €200 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: “The state owned clubs don’t sell their players. It’s a madness. Now we offer €200 million for a single player and they don't sell him. When players finish their contract it's better”, he said to @Ramon_AlvarezMM . ⚪️🇫🇷 #Real Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: “The state owned clubs don’t sell their players. It’s a madness. Now we offer €200 million for a single player and they don't sell him. When players finish their contract it's better”, he said to @Ramon_AlvarezMM. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Real #Mbappé https://t.co/fKutOMVxXI

"We have to fulfill the contracts and try to bring in good players and the best," the Los Blancos chief was quoted as saying.

"But you have to be willing to pay them. Now you give €200-million, and they don’t sell them to you."

With PSG refusing to sell Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are reportedly waiting for the attacker's contract to expire in June 2021 and sign him as a free agent.

Florentino Perez hinted at the same and also fired shots at PSG and other state-owned clubs.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra

@FabrizioRomano 🚨| Real Madrid strategy has not changed: they want to sign Kylian Mbappé for free next summer and they're working on it. @podcastherewego [🎖] 🚨| Real Madrid strategy has not changed: they want to sign Kylian Mbappé for free next summer and they're working on it.@FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego [🎖] https://t.co/ByusGYtigy

He continued:

"When they finish the contract, it’s better, but right now, there is a madness of clubs that are from states, and they do not sell the players to you.

"I fight because management is what matters, not the money they give you from outside. The time will come when the first 30 clubs in Europe are owned by countries.

"That It is not the principle of the European Community."

Kylian Mbappe looks destined to leave PSG for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has bagged seven goals and 11 assists for PSG across all competitions this season

PSG managed to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes during the summer but the game is still far from over. Real Madrid still believe they can lure the attacker from the French capital and will surely not give up.

As the player himself recently revealed, he is keen on joining the Spanish giants. In fact, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu is a matter of when and not if.

With the privilege of deciding his next destination after running down his contract at the end of the season, the winger will get the chance to follow his heart. It remains to be seen what choice he'll make.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar