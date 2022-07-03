"You give your life on the pitch" - PSG superstar Neymar's old comments on Tuchel resurface amid rumors of Chelsea move 

PSG star Neymar's old comments about Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel have resurfaced amid rumors linking him to the Premier League side.

According to multiple reports, the Parisians are ready to sell him if a suitable offer comes by, since which he's been linked with a host of clubs, including the Blues.

A reunion with Tuchel, his former PSG coach, at Chelsea could be on the cards, and some of his comments about the German manager have now resurfaced online.

Back in 2019, he told Canal+ (via Football.London):

"It's a friendship but, at the same time, a huge mutual respect. I respect him as a coach but when we need to talk, we talk.

"I've developed a great affection towards him since the first time we spoke. When you have this great affection for your coach, you give your life on the pitch. For him I will do my best to win."

The pair won five trophies with the French side and even reached the club's first Champions League final in history.

At the time of his departure, Tuchel left with the best win percentage in PSG history by winning 93 of his 127 games in charge, losing only 19.

Neymar could reunite with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge this summer, although a transfer appears difficult.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK According to RMC Sport, Neymar is considering his future at PSG, with the player attracting interest from England.

Chelsea are among the contenders for Neymar's signature and Thomas Tuchel could play a key role in the deal. According to RMC Sport, Neymar is considering his future at PSG, with the player attracting interest from England.Chelsea are among the contenders for Neymar's signature and Thomas Tuchel could play a key role in the deal. https://t.co/BEWBE2qXQs

The Brazilian star commands a significant salary and his PSG contract extension would see his value go substantially up.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe (via Football-Espana), the Ligue 1 champions have triggered a clause that extends his current terms by two more years until 2027.

This will only complicate matters further in their plans to offload Neymar.

Chelsea could use a player like Neymar

It's true that Chelsea have a fantastic squad right now, but they're still somehow lacking that one player who can turn the game around with his magic, as their defeat in two cup finals last season showed.

Neymar might just be what they're missing.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Probably unlikely Chelsea would sign Neymar Jr but if we could get him would he suit Chelsea’s style of play? Probably unlikely Chelsea would sign Neymar Jr but if we could get him would he suit Chelsea’s style of play? https://t.co/EhPQOtXI7O

The Brazilian isn't just about goals, he also creates them. His ball-control is excellent too and can dribble his way out of the most intricate defenses.

Few players exude as much flair as the former Barcelona star does when he's in top form, and at 30, he's still in his prime and has a few more years left at the top.

