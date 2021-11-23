"You've got Neymar, Mbappe and Messi" - Robbie Keane questions why Pochettino would swap PSG for Manchester United

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Manchester United following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane, though, doesn't understand why the Argentine would make such a move at this point in time.

The Irishman doesn't think leaving the Parc des Princes would be a sensible step for Pochettino, considering the world-class superstars he has at his disposal.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want to miss out on the opportunity to manage #mufc by waiting until the summer. The Premier League represents a sense of home, comfort, and belonging for him

"Why would Pochettino leave Paris St. Germain at this present time?" the former Spurs striker was quoted as saying.

"You've got Mbappe, you've got Neymar, you've got Messi," he added.

Manchester United's decline over the last couple of years has been quite obvious. The club have struggled for balance since Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his managerial career at the end of the 2012-13 campaign.

Robbie Keane has warned Pochettino that the Red Devils are currently a far cry from what they used to be, even though they remain a big club.

He said:

"As Jamie [Redknapp] just alluded to there two seconds ago, Manchester United, now, are at a level where they weren't a few years ago; where they were a top, top team in this country.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says if Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as manager he would expect him to leave PSG for the role.

"They're still a massive, massive club but in terms of where they are now in the last three or four years, they haven't been the Man United that we have known for the last 15 to 20 years," Keane added.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager. The Norwegian was relieved of his duties earlier this week after failing to produce favorable results across the last month.

Who will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager?

Who else could Manchester United appoint aside Mauricio Pochettino?

According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's manager. However, the Red Devils also have their eyes on other options should they miss out on the PSG boss.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers are all in the picture. It remains to be seen who will end up getting the nod in the coming weeks or months.

