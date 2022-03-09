“You’ve got to be playing well mate before you talk like that” – Rio Ferdinand hits out at Rashford after ‘embarrassing’ Manchester United transfer claim

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that reports suggesting Marcus Rashford is unhappy with his current situation at the club are embarrassing.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that Rashford was concerned about his lack of game time at Manchester United this season.

Sources tell me that he's 'concerned' and bemused with his role within the team due to a lack of playing time. More on Marcus Rashford story. His contract expires in June 2023 but Man United have an option to extend for further season, I'm told. No decision made yet.

The reports have led to speculation that the England forward could move on this summer with a potential transfer to PSG being touted by The Times.

The striker has started just two of the Red Devils' last eleven games and most of his appearances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick have come from the bench.

But Ferdinand has slammed the attacker following the reports.

Ferdinand told FIVE YouTube channel (via Mirror Sport):

"That's thrown me, I've got to be honest. If that's real, I can't believe it's real, I've got to be honest. If it's real, and let's take it as it is, you can only talk like that when you're playing well. You can only talk like that when you're performing and scoring, and Marcus isn't doing that right now."

Ferdinand continued,

"He hasn't played well for a while now. He doesn't look happy at the moment, he doesn't look happy at United. Tell me if I'm wrong. I watch him and he looks like he's got the weight of the world on his shoulders. I've seen it for weeks, he doesn't look happy."

Marcus Rashford's fall from grace at Manchester United

Rashford played some of his best football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

When Rashford broke into the Manchester United first team under former manager Louis van Gaal, there were huge expectations that the 24-year-old would become a world-class player in due course.

In his first full season as a senior Red Devil, the forward managed 11 goals in 53 appearances and the signs were of a star was emerging.

His impressive form would continue as he flourished in the 19/20 season under Solskjaer, where he managed 22 goals in 44 matches. He had also cemented himself as a regular in the England national team set-up by this time.

But this season there has been a huge drop-off in the attacker's form. He has registered just five goals in 24 appearances thus far.

He has looked frustrated on numerous occasions, particularly in his performance against Aston Villa where BBC pundit Alan Shearer questioned his state of mind.

Shearer said:

"A lot of the times this season, it looks as if everything is a chore. It looks like hard work for him. He doesn't seem to be enjoying his football as much."

Rashford did come out in defense of the team following reports of a divide in the dressing room but his morale seems to be at an all-time low.

Manchester United's constant change in coaches hasn't helped the winger's progress either.

