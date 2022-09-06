“You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s your house” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe once again flirts with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has once again flirted with a potential move to Real Madrid after snubbing the Spanish giants to sign a new contract with the French club this summer.

During an interaction with the New York Times, the French forward dropped a massive transfer hint, saying anything can happen in football.

When asked about his failed move to Madrid, the Frenchman said:

"Real Madrid? You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "Real Madrid? You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this." @nytimes 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "Real Madrid? You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this." @nytimes

The 23-year-old also opened up about his desire to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with PSG. Mbappe believes the current PSG squad has everything they need to win their first-ever UCL title.

Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer and reportedly agreed on personal terms with Los Blancos. However, the Spanish giants' pursuit of the French star took a dramatic turn after Mbappe accepted a bumper new contract with PSG.

Quizzed over his decision to stay put at PSG and how money played a role in his decision, Mbappe said:

"I will get it (money) wherever I go. I will be that type of player in any club."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "PSG over Real Madrid because of money? No because wherever I go, I’m gonna get money. I’m this type of player." @nytimes 🎙| Kylian Mbappé: "PSG over Real Madrid because of money? No because wherever I go, I’m gonna get money. I’m this type of player." @nytimes

Mbappe also talked about his conversation with France President Emmanuel Macron, saying:

“Never imagined, I would talk to the President of France about my future & my career. It's crazy. He told me, ‘I want you to stay, I don't want you to leave now, you are very important to the country.’ When the president tells you that, it's important.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Kylian Mbappe: “My decision? We talked about everything. I never imagined that I was going to talk to the president about my future, so it's crazy, really crazy. He told me he wants me to stay in France.” @nytimes 🎙| Kylian Mbappe: “My decision? We talked about everything. I never imagined that I was going to talk to the president about my future, so it's crazy, really crazy. He told me he wants me to stay in France.” @nytimes

"You are not welcome" - Real Madrid fans after PSG star Kylian Mbappe drops future transfer hint

Real Madrid fans have not forgotten Mbappe's snub this summer. They expressed their discontent with the player's new comments via social media, telling Mbappe that he is 'not welcome' at the club.

Here are some of the fan reactions following the Frenchman's recent comments on Madrid:

Ravloxa @ravloxa @theMadridZone @nytimes Sorry, but you will only know how is Madrid in your dreams. You are not welcome any more @theMadridZone @nytimes Sorry, but you will only know how is Madrid in your dreams. You are not welcome any more

Ruben Bemposta Junca @kityou5 @Harrythegreeaat @theMadridZone @nytimes To reject us, first of all, we have to want him. We wanted him in the past, not anymore, sorry. But maybe he could keep being rejected from the Champions League. It would be a pleasure to show him the way out again. @Harrythegreeaat @theMadridZone @nytimes To reject us, first of all, we have to want him. We wanted him in the past, not anymore, sorry. But maybe he could keep being rejected from the Champions League. It would be a pleasure to show him the way out again.

Abhishek Shetty @abhishk07 @theMadridZone @nytimes Don’t even think about it bro. There is no coming back in this house or this heart. @theMadridZone @nytimes Don’t even think about it bro. There is no coming back in this house or this heart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava