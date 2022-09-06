“You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s your house” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe once again flirts with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has once again flirted with a potential move to Real Madrid after snubbing the Spanish giants to sign a new contract with the French club this summer.
During an interaction with the New York Times, the French forward dropped a massive transfer hint, saying anything can happen in football.
When asked about his failed move to Madrid, the Frenchman said:
"Real Madrid? You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this."
The 23-year-old also opened up about his desire to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with PSG. Mbappe believes the current PSG squad has everything they need to win their first-ever UCL title.
Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer and reportedly agreed on personal terms with Los Blancos. However, the Spanish giants' pursuit of the French star took a dramatic turn after Mbappe accepted a bumper new contract with PSG.
Quizzed over his decision to stay put at PSG and how money played a role in his decision, Mbappe said:
"I will get it (money) wherever I go. I will be that type of player in any club."
Mbappe also talked about his conversation with France President Emmanuel Macron, saying:
“Never imagined, I would talk to the President of France about my future & my career. It's crazy. He told me, ‘I want you to stay, I don't want you to leave now, you are very important to the country.’ When the president tells you that, it's important.”
"You are not welcome" - Real Madrid fans after PSG star Kylian Mbappe drops future transfer hint
Real Madrid fans have not forgotten Mbappe's snub this summer. They expressed their discontent with the player's new comments via social media, telling Mbappe that he is 'not welcome' at the club.
Here are some of the fan reactions following the Frenchman's recent comments on Madrid: