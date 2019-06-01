"You will never be forgotten...": Twitter pays tribute to late football star Jose Antonio Reyes

Former Sevilla star passed away in a car crash.

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Sevilla winger and Spanish international Jose Antonio Reyes passed away today in a car crash. Aged 35, the Spaniard who represented La Furia Roja in the 2006 World Cup, was currently on contract at Spanish lower division side Extremadura. The tragic news was announced by the official Sevilla FC Twitter handle.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

UEFA has announced that a minute's silence will be observed before tonight's Champions League final in memory of Reyes. After having come throught the ranks at the Sevilla FC academy, he graduated to the first team in 2000. His impressive performances for Sevilla and for Spain at the UEFA Under-17 Championships caught the eye of Arsene Wenger who brought him to Arsenal in 2004.

He is best remembered by Premier League fans for being part of the legendary 2003-04 'Invincibles' squad of Arsenal, with his goals in the penultimate two games of the season crucial to keeping the Gunners' unbeaten run going.

Reyes is fondly remembered by Real Madrid fans for scoring the 2006-07 La Liga winning goal in the final matchday of the league against Mallorca. Coming on as a substitute for David Beckham, Reyes scored a sensational brace to help Los Blancos come down from a goal down to win 3-1 and snatch the title from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona.

Rich tributes have come from the footballing world for the much beloved winger, with Thierry Henry, Sergio Ramos and Robin van Persie among the teammates to express their anguish at the loss of a true gem of a footballer. Reyes leaves behind a rich footballing legacy, having won 5 UEFA Europa League titles, 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup, 1 La Liga title, 1 UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Under 20 European Championship title with Spain.

So sad to hear about the tragic news of my former team mate José antonio Reyes. A fabulous footballer and an even greater person. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP my friend https://t.co/gUcdyVTxWc — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

RIP Jose Antonio Reyes, 1983-2019



The former @Arsenal forward has died in a traffic collision in Spain: https://t.co/1sJVRVQ2JM pic.twitter.com/TbeeQBQPEO — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2019

Roto. Destrozado. No tengo palabras. Todo el cariño a la familia. ¡Siempre te recordaremos, amigo! DEP hermano https://t.co/RKxTsdZlTl — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 1, 2019

We can confirm that a moment's silence will be held before tonight's #UCLfinal in memory of José Antonio Reyes.https://t.co/VBdvjiCSE8 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

It is with great sadness that I have heard of the tragic death of José Antonio Reyes. All our thoughts and prayers at this sad time are with his family RIP — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 1, 2019

A brilliant tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes from Cesc Fabregas. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iNWxK0YSpW — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) June 1, 2019

Devastated to hear the very sad news about my dear friend Jose Antonio Reyes. Rest In Peace — robert pires (@piresrobert7) June 1, 2019

Very sad to hear the news about José Antonio Reyes. An amazing player and a wonderful team mates. My thoughts are with all his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Abou DIABY (@AbouVDIABY) June 1, 2019

The Invincibles, one of the greatest teams in football history, with José Antonio Reyes among them.

This is such a sad day for José’s family, his former teammates & all Arsenal fans. pic.twitter.com/HwpeXDHfcN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2019

We’re deeply saddened by the news that José Antonio Reyes, an FA Cup winner with Arsenal in 2005, has died.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with José’s friends, family and football colleagues. pic.twitter.com/KdK3656IXe — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 1, 2019

I adored Jose Reyes after he signed. I desperately wanted him to succeed, so it was sad to see him go back to Spain. The goal against Chelsea was so special and his winner against Spurs. But that goal against Boro will always remain one of my favourite ever. Such tragic news. pic.twitter.com/oQNKfvATml — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 1, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes today.

Reyes was a member of Spain's 2006 World Cup squad.

Our condolences and best wishes are with his loved ones. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pweTiQTT5D — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 1, 2019

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019