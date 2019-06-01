"You will never be forgotten...": Twitter pays tribute to late football star Jose Antonio Reyes
Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Sevilla winger and Spanish international Jose Antonio Reyes passed away today in a car crash. Aged 35, the Spaniard who represented La Furia Roja in the 2006 World Cup, was currently on contract at Spanish lower division side Extremadura. The tragic news was announced by the official Sevilla FC Twitter handle.
UEFA has announced that a minute's silence will be observed before tonight's Champions League final in memory of Reyes. After having come throught the ranks at the Sevilla FC academy, he graduated to the first team in 2000. His impressive performances for Sevilla and for Spain at the UEFA Under-17 Championships caught the eye of Arsene Wenger who brought him to Arsenal in 2004.
He is best remembered by Premier League fans for being part of the legendary 2003-04 'Invincibles' squad of Arsenal, with his goals in the penultimate two games of the season crucial to keeping the Gunners' unbeaten run going.
Reyes is fondly remembered by Real Madrid fans for scoring the 2006-07 La Liga winning goal in the final matchday of the league against Mallorca. Coming on as a substitute for David Beckham, Reyes scored a sensational brace to help Los Blancos come down from a goal down to win 3-1 and snatch the title from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona.
Rich tributes have come from the footballing world for the much beloved winger, with Thierry Henry, Sergio Ramos and Robin van Persie among the teammates to express their anguish at the loss of a true gem of a footballer. Reyes leaves behind a rich footballing legacy, having won 5 UEFA Europa League titles, 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup, 1 La Liga title, 1 UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Under 20 European Championship title with Spain.