Young Boys vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21 

Young Boys will welcome Ajax to the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie.

The visitors have the overwhelming advantage, having dispatched the Swiss champions 3-0 on home turf. Second-half goals from Davy Klassen, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey gave Ajax a home victory.

They followed that up with a 2-0 win away to PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie. Meanwhile, Young Boys were held to a 2-2 draw by St Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

A place in the quarterfinal awaits the winner of this tie and both sides will give their all and do what needs to be done to secure progression.

Young Boys vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Last week's clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena was the first meeting between the sides and Ajax recorded a convincing 3-0 victory.

The Dutch champions have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe over the last few months. They are currently unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions, with 18 of those matches ending in a victory.

Young Boys had gone 22 games unbeaten in all competitions before suffering a harrowing defeat to Ajax last week. However, their last four domestic fixtures have ended in stalemates.

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Young Boys vs Ajax Team News

Young Boys

The hosts will be without Esteban Petigant, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury. He has, however, returned to training and is expected to make a return to action in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos has been sidelined after suffering a concussion two weeks ago. Mohamed Camara and Ulises Garcia are recent injury concerns

There are no suspension concerns for manager Gerardo Seoane.

Injury: Esteban Petignant, David Von Ballmoos, Ulises Garcia, Mohamed Camara

Suspension: None

Ajax

The visitors have two players ruled out through injury. Captain Daley Blind suffered a knock against Groningen and he is still sidelined.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also sidelined with an eye injury. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana was handed a 12-month ban for failing a doping test. He will be unavailable for selection until February next year.

The in-form Sebastien Haller is also unavailable for selection, having not been included in Ajax' squad for continental action due to an administrative error.

Injuries: Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui

Suspension: Andre Onana

Young Boys vs Ajax Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillaume Faivre (GK); Jordan Lefort, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Silvan Hefti; Moumi Ngamaleu, Michel Aebischer, Sandro Lauper, Christian Fassnacht; Jean-Pierre Nsame, Meschak Elia

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg (GK); Nico Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Jurrien Timber; Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klassen; Dusan Tadic, Antony, David Neres

Young Boys vs Ajax Prediction

Both sides are attack-minded teams and Young Boys need to score at least three goals to secure progress. This will see the hosts deploy a high line that will be duly exploited by Ajax.

The visitors have the better players and are in frightening form. This, coupled with home advantage for Young Boys, guarantees that goals will be scored at both ends.

We are predicting a victory for the Dutch giants in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Young Boy 2-3 Ajax