Young Boys vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as Young Boys lock horns with Ferencvaros on Wednesday. Both teams are in impressive form and will want to win this game.

Ferencvaros have dominated the Hungarian league in recent years and gave a good account of themselves in the UEFA Champions League last year. The away side stunned Slavia Prague with an aggregate victory and will need a similar result in this match.

Young Boys were given a run for their money in the league last season but did manage to keep their crown this year. The Swiss giants eased past CFR Cluj in the previous round and will be confident ahead of this match.

Young Boys vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

Ferencvaros have never played an official game against Young Boys and will be up against a stern challenge this week. The Hungarian outfit did manage to cause the likes of Barcelona and Juventus a few problems last year and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Young Boys are an experienced outfit and will look to seize the initiative in this match. Both teams will have to adapt to their opponents' style of play this week to secure a first-leg advantage.

Young Boys form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Ferencvaros form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Young Boys vs Ferencvaros Team News

Ferencvaros need to win this game

Ferencvaros

Samy Mmaee picked up an injury last week and has been ruled out of the game against Ferencvaros this week. Eldar Civic was sent off against Slavia Prague and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Samy Mmaee

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eldar Civic

Young Boys have a depleted squad

Young Boys

Jean-Pierre Nsame, David von Ballmoos, Sandro Lauper, and Fabian Lustenberger are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Michel Aebischer has picked up one yellow card too many and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Fabian Lustenberger, David von Ballmoos, Sandro Lauper,

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Michel Aebischer

Young Boys vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillaume Faivre; Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia, Silvan Hefti; Moumi Ngamaleu, Christopher Pereira, Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Theoson Siebatcheu, Meschak Elia

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Adnan Kovacevic, Miha Blazic, Dominik Csontos; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Ihor Kharatin, Aissa Laidouni; Oleksandr Zubkov, Franck Boli, Myrto Uzuni

Young Boys vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Young Boys have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their return to the UEFA Champions League. The Swiss giants can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

Ferencvaros have been a resurgent force in recent months and have a point to prove on Wednesday. Young Boys are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Ferencvaros

