Yverdon-Sport vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Cup 2021-22

A place in the Swiss Cup final will be on the line as Yverdon-Sport and St. Gallen square off in Thursday’s semi-final at the Stade Municipal.

The visitors saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out and will be looking to quickly move on from that result.

Yverdon-Sport failed to make it two wins from two in the Swiss Challenge League as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Schaffhausen on Monday.

They have now failed to win eight of their last 10 games, only managing victories over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and FC Aarau in that time.

Yverdon-Sport have now turned their attention to the Swiss Cup, where they have enjoyed a stellar run to the semi-finals, brushing aside Wil 1900, FC Zurich and Lausanne-Sport respectively.

Meanwhile, St. Gallen suffered a blow to their UEFA Conference League qualification chances as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a run of 17 games without defeat in all competitions, claiming 12 wins and five draws in that time.

St. Gallen have enjoyed a smooth run in the cup so far, kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Chiasso last October before seeing off Etoile Carouge 2-1 in February’s quarter-final clash.

Yverdon-Sport vs St. Gallen Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides, with St. Gallen claiming 4-0 wins in each of their previous two encounters.

Yverdon-Sport Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

St. Gallen Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Yverdon-Sport vs St. Gallen Team News

Yverdon-Sport

William Le Pogam and Allan Eleouet will serve a one-game domestic suspension after recently crossing the yellow card threshold.

Injured: None

Suspended: William Le Pogam, Allan Eleouet

St. Gallen

The visitors will take to the pitch without Boris Babic, who is currently recovering from a foot injury.

Injured: Boris Babic

Suspended: None

Yverdon-Sport vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

Yverdon-Sport (4-3-3): Damien Buchard; Maxime Markovic, Nehemie Lusuena, Breston Malula, Miguel Rodrigues; Ridge Mobulu, Mischa Eberhard, Ali Kabacalman; Steve Beleck, Jesse Hautier, Brian Beyer

St. Gallen (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Euclides Cabral, Leonidas Stergiou, Musah Nuhu, Isaac Schmidt; Alexandre Jankewitz, Lukas Goertler, Betim Fazliji; Victor Ruiz, Julian von Moos, Jeremy Guillemenot

Yverdon-Sport vs St. Gallen Prediction

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, St. Gallen head into the game as clear favorites to come away with the desired results. We predict the host’s fairytale run will come to an end on Thursday, with St. Gallen claiming a comfortable win.

Prediction: Yverdon-Sport 0-2 St. Gallen

