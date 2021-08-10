Zalgiris vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Zalgiris entertain Mura at LFF Stadium in the third round of UEFA Europa League qualifying on Thursday.

The two clubs squared off at the Fazanerija City Stadium last week in the first leg fixture, which ended in a goalless draw. Zalgiris are currently sitting atop the A Lyga table while Mura are winless in the Slovenian PrvaLiga after four games.

Both clubs took part in UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures but were eliminated in the second round by Ferencvaros and Ludogorets respectively.

A goalless draw leaves all to play for the second leg of this Europa league tie.

It was a game of two halves as Žalgiris dominated the first and spurned several good chances, while the home side were better after the break. pic.twitter.com/PYDHclN49h — FK Žalgiris Vilnius (@fkzalgiris) August 6, 2021

Zalgiris vs Mura Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other three times across all competitions. The first two games of this encounter came in the 1995-96 Champions League qualifiers. The head-to-head record is exactly even at the moment, with a win for either side and one game ending in a draw.

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Mura form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Zalgiris

The hosts continue to be without the services of right-back Marko Karamoko, who has been ruled out with a leg fracture. Saulius Mikoliunas is suspended for their upcoming league fixture but that won't affect his involvement in the game.

Injured: Marko Karamako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mura

The visiting side do not have any injury or suspension concerns. We expect them to field a similar squad for Thursday's game as they did last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zalgiris vs Mura Predicted XI

FK Zalgiris predicted XI (4-3-3): Edvinas Gertmonas; Saulius Mikoliunas, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Joel Bopesu; Ogenyi Onazi, Ovidijus Verbickas, Mantas Kuklys; Frances Kyeremeh, Josip Tadic, Hugo Videmont

NS Mura predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm; Luka Bobicanec; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

Zalgiris vs Mura Prediction

The last time these sides met, it was a closely contested affair. Zalgiris have dropped points just once at home in the 2021-22 campaign. Mura have played just four games in the league and are yet to record a win. This lack of playing time may work against them on Thursday.

We predict a narrow win for the hosts, who should be able to make it to the playoff round.

Prediction: Zalgiris 2-1 Mura

