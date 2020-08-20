Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Tambov prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Zenit Saint Petersburg are set to host FC Tambov at Gazprom Arena in their latest Russian Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg come into the fixture as leaders of the league table. Sergei Semak's side beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 in their last match, with a brace from Sardar Azmoun sealing the deal for his side. Nikola Vlasic scored the sole goal for CSKA Moscow.

⚽️ Sardar Azmoun!



Sardar's picks the corner of the net with a perfectly-placed shot. He was able to free himself with excellent movement in the box.



The goal proved to be the match winner vs. CSKA, as Zenit win 2-1.



Sardar was MOTM with the brace.

FC Tambov beat FC Khimki 1-0 on Tuesday, courtesy of a goal from Valeriu Ciuperca. However, defender Aleksei Gritsayenko got sent off in the first half for FC Tambov, complicating matters.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Tambov Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Zenit Saint Petersburg have won all three games.

In their most recent fixture, Zenit Saint Petersburg beat FC Tambov 2-1, with goals from Sardar Azmoun and Emiliano Rigoni securing the win for their side. A penalty from Valeriu Ciuperca was the consolation for FC Tambov.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W

FC Tambov form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-L-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Tambov Team News

For Zenit Saint Petersburg, goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov is injured. Other than that, manager Sergei Semak will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Andrey Lunyov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Tambov, on the other hand, will be without defender Aleksei Gritsayenko due to his sending off in the game against FC Khimki.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aleksei Gritsayenko

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Tambov Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos, Yuri Zhirkov, Magomed Ozdoyev, Wilmar Barrios, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba, Malcom, Sardar Azmoun

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 ⚡️

FC Tambov Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sergey Ryzhikov, Aleksei Rybin, Nikita Chicherin, Soslan Takazov, Adessoye Oyewole, Oleksandr Kapliyenko, Mikhail Kostyukov, Pavel Karasyov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Vladimir Obukhov, Aleksandre Karapetian

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Tambov Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg are the current holders of the Russian Premier League, and they will be the favourites going into the match. Iran international Sardar Azmoun has been in fine form since joining the club, and will be expected to provide the goals.

For FC Tambov, midfielder Valeriu Ciuperca has been everpresent since joining the club in 2018. Manager Sergei Pervushin will hope that the Moldova international is in top form against the opposition.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 3:0 FC Tambov

