Zhytlobud-1 vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSG take on Zhytlobud-1 on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition and will want to win this game.

Zhytlobud-1 are in second place in the Ukrainian Women's Premier League and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The home side has struggled in the Champions League, however, and will need to be at its best to win this game.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of Group B and have enjoyed a flawless campaign so far. The Parisians eased past Real Madrid last month and will be confident going into this match.

Zhytlobud-1 vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Zhytlobud-1 and have won the only game played between the two teams. Zhytlobud-1 have never defeated PSG in an official fixture and will look to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October and ended in a 5-0 victory for PSG. Zhytlobud-1 were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Zhytlobud-1 form guide: W-W-D-W-W

PSG form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Zhytlobud-1 vs PSG Team News

Zhytlobud-1 need to be at their best

Zhytlobud-1

Zhytlobud-1 have a fully-fit squad and will need to field their best team in this game. The Ukrainian side is unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Kheira Hamraoui and Aminata Diallo have resumed training but are unlikely to feature in this game. The away side has an excellent squad at its disposal and will name an attacking lineup this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kheira Hamraoui, Aminata Diallo

Suspended: None

Zhytlobud-1 vs PSG Predicted XI

Zhytlobud-1 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gamze Nur Yaman; Olga Basanska, Lyubov Shmatko, Anastasiia Voronina, Kristine Aleksanyan; Anna Petryk, Daryna Apanashchenko, Yuliia Shevchuk, Olha Boychenko; Birgul Sadikoglu, Olha Ovdiychuk

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barbora Votikova; Ashley Lawrence, Amanda Ilestedt, Paulina Dudek, Sakina Karachaoui; Grace Geyoro, Elisa De Almeida, Sara Dabritz; Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sandy Baltimore

Zhytlobud-1 vs PSG Prediction

PSG have endured a difficult couple of months off the pitch but have managed to bounce back with a few impressive results. The Parisians have a comfortable six-point lead at the top of Group B and will be confident going into this game.

Zhytlobud-1 struggled against PSG in the reverse fixture and have plenty of work to do at the moment. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Zhytlobud-1 0-4 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi