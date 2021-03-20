Zidane has ignited Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes, now it’s time for La Liga revival

Real Madrid are set to play one of their most important matches of the season on Saturday. Los Blancos will travel to Celta Vigo in a game that could determine where they finish in the league at the end of the season.

Currently occupying third place in La Liga, this is a must-win game for Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side haven't been too impressive in the league, allowing their rivals to steal a march on them.

Los Blancos are currently six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona. So they cannot afford to drop more points on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after not losing in their last three league games, Celta Vigo will look to continue their unbeaten run. For Real Madrid, though, the mission is straightforward: secure the three points and close the gap on the league leaders.

Real Madrid need to revive their La Liga hopes

Zinedine Zidane’s side have enjoyed a very fruitful week going into this weekend’s game. Los Blancos sealed qualification to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Atalanta home and away.

While a clash against Liverpool awaits in the quarter-finals next, the Spanish giants must now turn their attention towards La Liga, where their form has been inconsistent, at best.

Real Madrid haven’t lost a game since January 30, but draws in recent weeks have hurt their title charge. They have won just once in their last three league games, drawing the other two.

However, after igniting their European hopes, it’s now time for Real Madrid to revive their challenge for the La Liga title. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona may currently be ahead of them, but the deficit is far from insurmountable, especially if Los Blancos continue their fine form.

Real Madrid could do the double this season

Real Madrid’s impressive win against Atalanta in midweek was a timely reminder that Los Blancos are not done yet. Despite making a poor start to their campaign, they can still win the league-European Cup double.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are still in the race for La Liga and Champions League. With Liverpool not in the best of form at the moment, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of going deep in the Champions League.

However, Real Madrid’s hopes of winning the double will hinge on their performance against Celta Vigo on Saturday. A win will put them within touching distance of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

"We mustn't forget last week. In fact, the opposite is true. We're happy, but we've got another game, and we want to continue doing well as a team. We're going day by day,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Realmadrid.com. We want to keep working hard and to give everything because we're still alive in two competitions. We’re only focussed on what is now, and we have to be well prepared for what lies in store for us.”

Despite their inconsistencies this season, Real Madrid could end the season with silverware. First, though, they must take care of Celta Vigo this weekend before turning their attention elsewhere.