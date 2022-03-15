Zinedine Zidane identifies Barcelona star as ideal signing to bring best out of Lionel Messi at PSG: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eyeing Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba to bring the best out of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The former Real Madrid manager continues to be linked with the managerial position at the Ligue 1 club.

Messi has been disappointing since joining PSG last summer, having become a legend in the sport during his days at Barcelona.

His poor run of form has coincided with the Parisians' disappointment. They most recently bowed out of the UEFA Champions League against Los Blancos last Wednesday.

The result has thrown manager Mauricio Pochettino's future at the Parc des Princes into doubt and Zidane is the frontrunner to replace the Argentine.

El Nacional reports that the Frenchman already has a signing in mind to help the former Barca talisman reestablish his best form in Alba.

The Spanish left-back has had yet another fine season at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as manager in early November. He has contributed one goal and seven assists in 20 La Liga appearances so far.

He is one of the first names on Xavi's team sheet. El Nacional report that the Spanish manager is not keen on losing the 32-year-old as he continues his rebuild of Barca.

— @mundodeportivo Xavi was not convinced with Sergiño Dest, but he has changed his mind. If Barcelona don't sign a left-back in the summer, Dest would be a serious candidate to replace Jordi Alba on the left flank. Xavi was not convinced with Sergiño Dest, but he has changed his mind. If Barcelona don't sign a left-back in the summer, Dest would be a serious candidate to replace Jordi Alba on the left flank.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/pHaZUaMzL6

But the financial situation at Barcelona could see a deal come to fruition if club president Joan Laporta sees a bid fitting for the talent.

Any money that Barcelona make this summer will go towards their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund goalscoring machine Erling Haaland.

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi's partnership at Barcelona could hugely benefit PSG

In his first five years at Barcelona, Alba only managed to assist Messi on six occasions but over time the duo began to connect with one another.

The next two years saw Alba rack up more than double that as the two merged into one of the best tandems in La Liga.

Alba is accredited by Barca Blaugranes with helping Messi in the latter stages of his Barca career. Alba and Arturo Vidal played off of the Argentine's movement and their runs were instrumental in his game.

During their time together, the duo won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, five La Liga titles, five Spanish cups and three Spanish Supercups.

Not only has Alba played with the Argentinian for the Catalan giants but also PSG's other attacker Neymar Jr. The Brazilian has encountered a difficult period recently in a similar fashion to that of Messi.

Both players were booed during PSG's 3-0 win over Bordeaux at the weekend in Ligue 1. This came following their performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek.

Alba's potential signing could see both players' moods and performances improve at the Parc des Princes.

