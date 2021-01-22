Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid in shambles after Copa del Rey humiliation by third-tier Alcoyano

Real Madrid’s season is descending into turmoil following yet another humiliating defeat, this time at the hands of third-tier side Alcoyano. The Blancos were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by the minnows in embarrassing fashion this week.

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Zinedine Zidane’s future at the Bernabeu and such results only add fuel to reports of his imminent sack. In the space of a week, Real Madrid have been eliminated from two cup competitions.

Last week, the Blancos were defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. They have now exited the Copa del Rey at the round of 32 stage. For a club of Madrid’s stature, this is appalling and unacceptable.

Zidane’s side has now won just once in their last five games and are facing a crisis following back-to-back defeats in the space of six days.

⚽️ 45' Eder Militão

⚽️ 80' Jose Solbes

🔴 110' Ramón López

⚽️ 115' Juanan



Third-tier CD Alcoyano have knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey... with 10 men. 😱 pic.twitter.com/yBY4A7zQy1 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 20, 2021

Zidane has no answers for Real Madrid's slump

Real Madrid’s current form has left Zidane in a very delicate situation. While the Frenchman’s job may not be on the line immediately, he’s under intense pressure to turn the situation around.

In his post-match press conference, the Real Madrid manager wasn’t quite sure if he still has the support of his players. He stated that his players gave their best but Wednesday’s performance said otherwise.

“I think so but you have to ask them if I still have their support,” Zidane said, as quoted by Goal. “We have done good things, not so much lately, but apart from the last games, we did good things this season. We have to concentrate on the things that can be done."

“When you lose, you always talk. I take responsibility and whatever has to happen, will happen. I am very calm, the players wanted to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. You have to assume responsibility," added Zidane.

🎙️ This is what Zidane had to say following our cup match against @CD_Alcoyano. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/npxaCBmBu2 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 20, 2021

This could be a trophyless season for Real Madrid

Having been eliminated from the Super Cup and Copa del Rey, Real Madrid’s chances of winning silverware this season now lie in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

However, their form does not depict a side that can either win La Liga or the Champions League. Real Madrid are currently four points behind Atletico Madrid in the league. Considering that Diego Simeone’s side has two games in hand, it is unlikely that Zidane’s side will catch up with them given their current form.

Real Madrid needs to improve before the end of the season but they have very little time to do that.