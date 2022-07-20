Zira vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Zira will host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Dalga Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

This is only their second appearance at this stage of a European competition; they've never qualified for any major tournament before. During the 2017-18 season, the Eagles beat Luxembourg's Differdange 4-1 in the first qualifying round of the Europa League but lost 3-1 in the second to Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

Five years later, the Azeri side have another chance to create history and qualify for their first European campaign.

Maccabi Tel Aviv FC @MaccabiTLVFC החלה מכירת הכרטיסים למשחק הגומלין נגד זירה.

קדימות לבעלי מנוי במחיר מוזל - עד ה-24.07

🟡 חברי פוראבר נהנים מהטבת כרטיס במתנה.

Tel Aviv, meanwhile, qualified for the Europa Conference League's inaugural edition last year, finishing second in Group A to LASK before bowing out in the knockout round playoffs to PSV Eindhoven.

They're aiming to make a second appearance in the competition. However, the Israeli side aren't in their best form right now, losing in the Toto Cup Ligat Al on penalties to Maccabi Netanya. Just days before that, Vladimir Ivić's side lost 2-1 to Westerlo in a friendly.

Zira vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Zira and Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv had failed to score in both their away games of the Conference League qualifying rounds last year - a pair of goallless draws with Sutjeska Niksic and Spartak Trnava.

In the main event, though, the Israeli side failed to score in just one of their four away games - a 1-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the knockout round playoffs

Zira have played just one game this summer, which ended in a 2-1 friendly loss to Hermannstadt

Zira vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Zira have very little experience in Europe, having never qualified for any major tournament and played in the qualifying rounds only four times. They're firmly the underdogs here, and Tel Aviv will look to make their superior experience count.

Zira have the home advantage, but the Israeli side look well placed to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Zira 1-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Zira vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

