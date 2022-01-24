Ziyech produces best performance in Chelsea shirt as Blues get the better of Tottenham again

Chelsea fans can smile once again after their side recorded a comprehensive victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. The final result may have been just 2-0 but the Blues completely dominated the game and deserved to win by a bigger margin.

Aside from the collective brilliance of the team, there were a lot of great individual performances as well. The performances of Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic stood out against Spurs.

Tottenham may have come into the game with revenge on their minds. However, Chelsea didn’t give them a sniff, as goals from Ziyech and Silva made the difference.

Chelsea better Spurs again

Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham was supposed to spark a change in mentality. However, the last three months have only shown that Spurs’ problems are too big to be solved by just a managerial change.

The North London outfit still remains in the shadows of the Blues, having now lost four times to Thomas Tuchel’s side this season. Chelsea’s win over Tottenham on Sunday means the Blues have now beaten their rivals home and away in the Premier League as well as twice in the Carabao Cup.

Both teams are unlikely to win the league, as Manchester City are currently running away with the title. However, Chelsea have proven to be a superior side to Tottenham and their dominance in this fixture cannot be underestimated.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs Brighton

vs Tottenham



An incredible finish. 🤩 Hakim Ziyech has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time:vs Brightonvs TottenhamAn incredible finish. 🤩 Hakim Ziyech has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time: ⚽️ vs Brighton ⚽️ vs Tottenham An incredible finish. 🤩 https://t.co/dhNTmXqexk

Ziyech’s best game for Chelsea

Ziyech received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Saul Niguez in the 90th minute. The reception he got was understandable, considering how well he played against Spurs. The Morocco international was a lively presence on the flanks and scored a beautiful goal that set the Blues on their way to victory.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by Goal:

“It was one of his [Ziyech] best matches because he was very reliable and to be fair it’s maybe also his best position to have the wide position on the right-wing. That position does normally not exist when we play our 3-4-3 when we have our wing-backs."

Tuchel added:

"He was good because it gave him the opportunity to take risks where it’s possible to take risks and he was very reliable on the ball in moments where it was necessary. You can always rely on him in terms of counter-pressing and work-rate for the team so it was well done.”

Also Read Article Continues below

This was, perhaps, Ziyech’s best performance in a Chelsea shirt. The winger has struggled to replicate his best form since joining the Blues from Ajax a year and a half ago. However, he reminded everyone of his quality on Sunday and he must now strive to produce such performances on a regular basis.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar