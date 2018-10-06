UFC/Football News: Zlatan foresees McGregor losing at UFC 229.

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 152 // 06 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

“You Can Call Me Mystic Mac Because I Predict These Things”

What's the story?

The G.O.A.T martial artist in the football world, Zlatan Ibrahimović has some prediction for the biggest fight of all time. He has predicted the downfall of the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor in UFC 229 headline fight against the Dagestani legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What is this fight and how to watch it?

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war state with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov. They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a Swedish professional footballer who plays as a forward for LA Galaxy. Ibrahimovic, 36, has scored 438 goals in domestic and 62 goals at international level for Sweden. He is 6ft 5ins tall and has extremely dextrous legs and has the ability to get his feet very high. He earned a black belt in taekwondo as a 17-year-old in his hometown of Malmö. And he received an honorary black-belt from the Italian national taekwondo team in 2010

The heart of the matter

Zlatan Ibrahimović has picked UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to win against the Irish sensation Conor McGregor in one of the most hyped mixed martial arts fights of all time. Zlatan compared Khabib with Fedor Emilianko and said that he is quiet but dangerous at the same time. He added that unless McGregor KO's Khabib inside 2 rounds, it's going to be a long night for the Irishman as he is going to be taken down and mauled by the Dagestani fighter.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defence since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.