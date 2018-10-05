McGregor Vs Khabib: What time will UFC 229 start in India and what TV it's on?

Who is the real UFC Boss?

What date is the fight?

UFC 299 will take place on October 6, 2018, in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Indian viewers can watch the main card fights from 7:30 AM on the 7th of October.

What TV channel is it on?

Tune-in to watch UFC on Sony ESPN & Sony ESPN HD.

(Available on Jio TV & Sony LIV for Online viewers).

When does the main event start on Indian TV?

The main event should be at least 2:30- 3:00 hours after the show starts, so it can be seen on TV around 10:00 AM (IST) Sunday. But if fights go the distance, it could be an even later start. So keep tuning into Sony on Sunday morning if you don't want to miss any action.

In case you didn't know..

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov. They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Khabib addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

Is it Khabib Time for real?

The second UFC 229 press conference was open to the public and packed with McGregor's Irish supporters.

The presser had started without Conor. Dana clearly was not prepared to start on time, though Khabib wanted proceedings to be on time.

Conor was seen nowhere near the building for 15 minutes, which provoked Khabib to the point where he staged a walkout from the arena. McGregor has no plans to make peace with any members of 'Team Khabib' as of now.

The Irishman dissed both Khabib and his infamous manager before an arena filled with thousands of Irish fans and millions across the world watching online.:

Tony 'ElCucuy' Ferguson

What are the other bouts on the card?

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz

Women's Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez [CANCELLED]

Women's Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes.

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis.

What are the fight records of McGregor and Khabib?

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 26 fights, 26 wins, eight by KO and eight by submission

Conor McGregor: 24 fights, 21 wins (18 KO), three defeats.

How to be ready for this historic fight?

UFC 229 headline fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time. This is a must watch the event for all combat fans and fans of all other sports as well. Go to the following links to understand the nuances of this historic event.

