Zlatan to honour Beckham bet, wear England shirt at Wembley

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.45K   //    21 Jul 2018, 22:11 IST

France - Ligue 1 - Paris Saint Germain v Stade Brestois
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham while at PSG.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will be honouring the bet he made with David Beckham before the quarter-final clash between England and Sweden at 2018 World Cup.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, had taken to Instagram to challenge former England Captain David Beckham to a wager based on the outcome of the clash between the sides.

To which the former Manchester United number 7 responded with a wager of his own.

Beckham responded via Instagram: "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you what ever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time ..." 

The game ended with Beckham's England beating Zlatan's Sweden by 2 goals to nil and had secured a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

This put Zlatan in the uncomfortable position of having to acknowledge the bet he had made with his former teammate at PSG and many suspected that the former Manchester United striker would no longer publicly allude to the situation.

Clearly, they didn't know Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In a stunning move, Ibrahimovic has now confirmed that he will honour his bet with Beckham and that he will indeed be sporting the England jersey at Wembley, very soon. Subject to the condition that the latter provides him with Fish and Chips when he does.

Would that be an interesting sight? Seeing Sweden's all-time leading goal-scorer wear the England shirt and cheer on The Three Lions while chomping on some good 'ol Fish 'n Chips!?

Are you excited to see Zlatan in an England shirt? Let us know in the comments section below.

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
