Zorya Jablonec vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Zorya Jablonec invite CFR Cluj to Chance Arena in UEFA Europa Conference League action on Thursday.

AZ Alkmaar and Randers complete Group D, and the two sides kick off at the same time on Thursday.

The home side secured their place in the competition after a massive 8-1 win on aggregate over MSK Zilina in the Conference League playoffs.

CFR Cluj earned their place via direct entry as they were eliminated by Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League playoffs. They lost 6-1 to the Serbian club.

This will be the third consecutive appearance in a UEFA competition for the visiting side, while this is just the second appearance in Europe for the home side.

Zorya Jablonec vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Zorya Jablonec form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Zorya Jablonec vs CFR Cluj Team News

Zorya Jablonec

Currently, there are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj

With Andrei Burca back in the squad, there are no known injury concerns for Dan Petrescu. Alexandru Ionita has terminated his contract with the Czech club and won't be able to appear here.

Alexandru Chipciu's dispute with the club over wages has been resolved and he has been reinstated to the squad. The Romanian attacking midfielder is expected to make an appearance here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zorya Jablonec vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Zorya Jablonec Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jan Hanus; David Stepanek, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Krob; Jakub Povazanec; Dominik Plestil, Vojtech Kubista, Milos Kratochvil, Vaclav Pilar; Martin Dolezal

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Bălgrădean; Mario Camora, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Cristian Manea; Runar Sigurjonsson, Bismark Adjei-Boateng, Mateo Susic; Gabriel Debuljuh, Claudiu Petrila, Cirprian Deac

Zorya Jablonec vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Zorya Jablonec have struggled in their league fixtures, having won just two of their seven games so far and scoring just five goals. CFR Cluj are the table-toppers in the Romanian top-flight and have won seven of their eight games, scoring 13 goals.

While CFR Cluj are the favorites to earn a positive result here, home advantage could work for Jablonec, who have scored seven goals in their last three home games.

We expect this encounter to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zorya Jablonec 1-1 CFR Cluj

