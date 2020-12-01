Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Zorya Luhansk are set to play hosts to Leicester City at the Slavutych-Arena on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Zorya Luhansk come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Mynai in the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from midfielder Vladyslav Kocherhin, Ukraine international Dmytro Ivanisenya and veteran attacker Oleksandr Hladkyy secured a comfortable win for Viktor Skrypnyk's Zorya Luhansk.

Leicester City, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Fulham in the English Premier League on Monday.

Goals from winger Ademola Lookman and Portugal international Ivan Cavaleiro ensured victory for Fulham. A late second-half goal from English international Harvey Barnes proved to be scant consolation for Leicester City.

A disappointing evening for the Foxes.



Thanks for your support at home, as always, Blue Army. pic.twitter.com/KTqSCaNKsG — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 30, 2020

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Zorya Luhansk and Leicester City have played against each other once, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The match was played a month ago at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester City beating Zorya Luhansk 3-0. Goals from England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Zorya Luhansk form guide in the Ukrainian Premier League: D-W-D-D-W

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-L-L

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City Team News

Zorya Luhansk have no known injury issues and manager Viktor Skrypnyk is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be without Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, who is out with an injury. Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, Ghana international Daniel Amartey and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Caglar Soyuncu

Doubtful: Daniel Amartey, Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi

Suspended: None

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Zorya Luhansk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mykyta Shevchenko, Denys Favorov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Lovro Cvek, Andrejs Ciganiks, Vladyslav Kocherhin, Dmytro Ivanisenya, Vladlen Yurchenko, Vladyslav Kabayev, Oleksandr Hladkyy, Artem Hromov

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Luke Thomas, Cengiz Under, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City Prediction

Zorya Luhansk sit at the bottom of their UEFA Europa League group. They were comfortably beaten by the Foxes in the reverse fixture, and will once again be the underdogs for the upcoming game.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have looked impressive in the league. Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana have been in fine form, and despite missing key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi due to injury, they have generally done well.

👀 Jamie Vardy has scored more goals from the penalty spot (5) than Sheffield United and Burnley have scored in total this season (4 each) pic.twitter.com/It8FdVb4ua — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 30, 2020

Leicester City have a good squad and have enough firepower to comfortably beat Zorya Luhansk.

Prediction: Zorya Luhansk 1-3 Leicester City

