Zorya Luhansk vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Zorya Luhansk and Slavia Prague go head-to-head at the Arena Lublin in the second leg of the Europa League playoffs on Thursday (August 31).

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg last week at the Fortuna Arena, Zorya failed to find their feet, drawing 1-1 with FC Minaj on Sunday in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Nenad Lalatovic’s men have failed to win five of their six games across competitions this season, with a 2-1 win at Vorskla on August 13 being the exception.

Slavia, meanwhile, turned in a resilient performance after their continental win, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Jablonec at the Stadion Střelnice.

Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side have gone unbeaten in six games across competitions this season, winning four. Slavia's impressive start to the season has been owing to their solid job at the defensive end of the pitch, keeping four clean sheets in six games.

Zorya Luhansk vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following their first-leg clash last week.

Trpisovsky’s men are unbeaten in 17 games, winning 14 since a 3-2 loss against Sparta Prague in May.

Zorya have picked up just one win in eight games across competitions, losing five, since July.

Slavia are unbeaten in four away games this season, winning twice, scoring six goals and conceding three.

Zorya Luhansk vs Slavia Prague Prediction

The gulf in quality and depth between the two sides was pretty evident in the first leg. Slavia will back themselves to pick up where they dropped off in Czech Republic. While Zorya have home advantage, the visitors should come out on top and extend their unbeaten away run.

Prediction: Zorya 1-2 Slavia

Zorya Luhansk vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia

Tip 2: First to score - Slavia (The visitors have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine outings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of Zorya’s last nine games.)