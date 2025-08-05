Zrinjski vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Zrinjski Mostar host Breidablik on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round. The Bosnian side dropped here after being ousted 6-2 on aggregate by Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

A crushing 4-0 loss in the first leg all but ended their progression hopes in the second round, with Zrinjski then relinquishing a two-goal lead late on to draw the home leg 2-2.

The Nobles are eager to return to Europe after qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Conference League in 2023, marking their first appearance at a major tournament since the UEFA Intertoto Cup, 17 years prior.

Breidablik will have fond memories of their clash with Zrinjski, having beaten them 6-2 at home in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers, two years ago. The Moster outfit managed a slim 1-0 victory at home, but it was nowhere near enough to turn the tie around.

Much like their Bosnian rivals, the Blikar lost in the Champions League qualifiers, which paved their way here. Polish side Lech Poznan humiliated the Icelandic outfit 8-1 on aggregate in the second round, backing up a 1-0 victory away from home in the first leg with a massive 7-1 victory at home.

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the sides.

Zrinjski and Breidablik met in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League back in 2023 too, with the latter progressing 6-3 on aggregate.

Breidablik have lost their last seven games away from home in Europe, with their most recent trip ending in a humiliating 7-1 loss.

The Nobles have won just twice in their last four home games in Europe.

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Prediction

Breidablik tend to struggle away from home in Europe, as their seven defeats in a row would suggest. It naturally gives Zrinjski an advantage here, with the Bosnian side looking to make their home support count and grab a lead in the tie before traveling to Iceland next week.

We expect Zrinjski to secure a win in this first leg.

Prediction: Zrinjski 2-1 Breidablik

Zrinjski vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zrinjski to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

