Zurich vs Grasshopper Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Zurich will welcome Grasshopper to the Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (October 23).

The holders have had an abysmal title defence. Zurich are basement dwellers in the standings with six points after 12 games. They're coming off four straight draws and are still looking for their first league victory of the season.

On the European front, Zurich have had a chastening campaign in the UEFA Europa League. They can no longer qualify for the knockouts after losing their first four games. However, they can still make the Europa Conference League playoffs if they score enough points in their remaining two games.

Meanwhile, Grasshopper, who sit three places above Zurich in the ten-team table, haven't fared much better either. They have managed three wins from 12 outings, drawing five times and losing four.

“We’re hoping to end our five-game winless run on Sunday,” said manager Giorgio Contini.

The Hoppers hope to return to title contention, boasting a record 27 league titles and 13 Swiss Cup triumphs. However, they have had no notable achievements since 2012-13.

Zurich vs Grasshopper Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich reigned supreme in two of their last five clashes with Grasshopper, with three games ending in draws.

Zurich have recorded three wins at home over Grasshopper in their last five games, with two games ending in draws.

The hosts have been winless in their last four home games, losing and drawing twice apiece while conceding seven goals against scoring two.

Grasshopper have won once in their last five away games, losing four times.

Zurich have recorded three draws and two losses in their last five games, while Grasshopper have lost thrice and drawn twice.

Form Guide: Zurich – D-D-L-D-L, Grasshopper – L-L-D-D-L.

Zurich vs Grasshopper Prediction

Due to a red card suspension, Ivan Santini will not play a part for the hosts, who have four other players sidelined through injury.

The visitors also face injury challenges, with five players, including midfielder Dion Kacuri, failing a late fitness test.

Although they share a common venue – Letzigrund – Zurich are expected to eventually claim their first win of the season and resurrect their rapidly disintegrating campaign.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Grasshopper

Zurich vs Grasshopper Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zurich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Grasshopper to score - Yes

