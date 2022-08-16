Zurich vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

Zurich will host Hearts at the Letzigrund on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League qualification playoffs.

The home side participated in the Champions League qualifiers last month, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Qarabag in the second round, hence their drop to the Europa League. They picked up a comfortable 5-0 aggregate win over Linfield in the previous round and will hope they can replicate that here.

Zurich last featured in the group stages of the continental showpiece in the 2018-19 season, finishing second in their group before getting knocked out by Napoli in the last 32.

Hearts have taken major strides forward under manager Robbie Nelson, going from the bottom tier to the continental stage in just one season. They have started the new season strongly and will hope they can carry that momentum into the qualifiers this week.

The Scottish side's last appearance in the Europa League group stages came back in the 2004-05 campaign. Since then, they have been knocked out at this stage of the qualifiers three different times and will hope for better luck this time around.

Zurich vs Hearts Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the first-ever meeting between Zurich and Hearts. Both sides will now look to mark the occasion with a win and secure the advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Zurich Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Hearts Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Zurich vs Hearts Team News

Zurich

Manager Franco Foda is expected to have a fully fit squad to select from this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hearts

Former Everton midfielder Beni Baningime has been out of action since March due to an injury and will remain out of the squad this week. Alex Cochrane came off injured against Dundee United last weekend and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Beni Baningime

Doubtful: Alex Cochrane

Suspended: None

Zurich vs Hearts Predicted XI

Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Cheick Conde, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun

Hearts Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon; Michael Smith, Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley; Jorge Grant, Peter Haring; Alan Forrest, Liam Boyce, Barrie McKay; Lawrence Shankland

Zurich vs Hearts Prediction

Zurich are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after winning just one of their eight games prior. They have lost just one home game this season and will hope they can capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Hearts are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. The Scottish Premiership side are in much better form than their hosts and should win this one.

Prediction: Zurich 1-2 Hearts

