Zurich vs Linfield prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2022-23

Zurich will entertain Linfield at the Stadion Letzigrund in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The first leg in Northern Ireland last week ended in a 2-0 win for Zurich, with Tosin Aiyegun and Wilfried Gnonto scoring in either half. Zurich, though, suffered a 3-0 loss against Sion in the league on Sunday despite playing a near full-strength team.

Linfield, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat in the NIFL Charity Shield final against Crusaders on Saturday. It was their third loss in a row, marking the third game they failed to find the back of the net.

Zurich vs Linfield Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week, which Zurich won. The Swiss side will now look to complete the double over Linfield at home.

Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D.

Linfield form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W.

Zurich vs Linfield Team News

Zurich

Blerim Dzemaili remains the only absentee. He was not part of the squad in their league outing on Sunday as he faces more time on the sidelines, having been away for over a month.

Injured: Blerim Dzemaili.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Linfield

The visitors will travel to Zurich with a fully fit squad.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zurich vs Linfield Predicted XIs

FC Zurich (4-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti, Nikola Boranijasevic; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Ole Selnaes, Adrian Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Ivan Santini.

Linfield (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Jordan Stewart.

Zurich vs Linfield Prediction

Zurich have not scored in their Swiss Super League campaign yet but might do so against the struggling visitors, who have failed to score in their last three games across competitions.

Considering the form of the two teams, a low-scoring game might ensue, with Zurich to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Zurich 1-0 Linfield.

