Zurich Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022 

Zurich will welcome Arsenal to the Wefox Arena on matchday six in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 21).

The hosts are coming off a 5-0 defeat at Juventus last week. Cristiana Girelli took centre-stage in the game, scoring four goals to inspire the Turin outfit to victory. Arsenal, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champions Lyon at home, thanks to Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum's own goal in first-half injury time.

The victory saw the French side move level with the Gunners at the summit of Group C, having garnered ten points from five games. However, the Gunners occupy the top spot due to a superior head-to-head record. Zurich, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings and are yet to open their account.

Zurich Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended in a 3-1 home win for Arsenal in October.

Zurich scored their only goal of the competition this season in that defeat, losing their other four games by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Arsenal are on a ten-game unbeaten away run across competitions, winning nine.

Twelve of Zurich's last 14 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last ten away games across competitions.

Four of Arsenal's last five games have produced two goals or fewer.

Zurich Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction

Zurich have already been eliminated from the competition and are guaranteed to finish in last in the group. The Swiss side could, however, seek to register their first points of the campaign, which seems unlikely against one of the continent's biggest teams.

Arsenal need just one point to secure qualification but are likely to go all out for victory to guarantee top spot in the group.

The gulf in class between the two sides means the visitors are the overwhelming favourites. Any result other than a comfortable victory for the Gunners will be considered a shock.

Prediction: Zurich Women 0-4 Arsenal Women

Zurich Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Arsenal to win both halves

Tip 5 - Arsenal to score 2+ goals

