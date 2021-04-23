Forget Rocket Rides; This Fortnite player accidentally rides an arrow against all odds

Fortnite won't be the game it is today if not for some crazy in-game mechanics, which, at times, are truly broken. Season 6 hosts a whole lineup of glitches that brakes the game in certain places.

From turning Raptors invisible to completing the "swimming and gliding milestone challenges" without much effort for huge rewards to even a hilarious cosmetic glitch that could be used to unmask characters' faces, Fortnite has it all

i got a new hair cut in fortnite pic.twitter.com/bHfPU4gxf8 — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) April 1, 2021

In addition to these glitches, Fortnite players have been able to ride rockets and even Easter eggs into battle. Considered by many as trick shot skills, these mechanics while being broken are extremely entertaining to watch.

Imagine the horror on the opponent's face, when they realize a rocket is heading straight for the defenses; and to make matters worse, there is another player on top of it, quite literally riding shotgun into battle.

However, it would seem as if a Fortnite player has discovered an even more broken mechanic in-game that has left many fans of the game intrigued.

Fortnite player sends the opponent flying through the air on an arrow

In a stroke of sheer luck and perfect timing, during the final moments of a round, a player managed to shoot the opponent with an arrow, which sent them flying across the map, into the storm, and eventually back into the loop.

Player on top of a building before the arrow makes contact (Image via Reddit, u/twstdwrstr)

The video was shared to the Fortnite Reddit Community by user u/twstdwrstr. In the 33 second video, players can observe how, despite having the high ground, a mistimed jump in conjunction with the perfectly timed arrow, sent the player flying straight across the map, all the way from Colossal Crops to Lockie's Lighthouse.

The player struck by the arrow is launched into the air (Image via Reddit, u/twstdwrstr)

While this would be the worst way to end a match, many members from the community stated that "they would be more amazed than mad, if that's how they lost", with another user, u/medinian, comically stating, "Gets you to your destination, effectively and efficiently!"

Making a splash at Lockie's Lighthouse (Image via Reddit, u/twstdwrstr)

