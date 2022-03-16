10 best 800 V-Bucks skin to buy in Fortnite as of 2022

The Item Shop in Fortnite is one of the best places to get hold of skins in the game. The developers frequently refresh the shop and bring back skins regularly. Epic also releases new cosmetics in the Item Shop that can be bought through V-Bucks.

Some skins in the game come along with bundles and cost between 1200-3000 V-Bucks. However, some skins can be bought individually for a lesser amount in the game. Gamers who do not want to buy any other cosmetics other than the skin can do so by paying around 800-1200 V-bucks.

This article will list the top ten skins loopers can buy from the Fortnite Item Shop for a mere 800 V-bucks.

Best Fortnite skins that cost 800 V-Bucks

1) Black Belt Brawler

The character was introduced as a part of the Cobra Kai collaboration. Gamers were quite excited to have the legendary show in the game and did not hesitate to buy the outfit. The skin was quite simple and featured a warrior in reddish clothes resembling a typical martial arts appearance.

2) Aspen

The skin was first released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, and remains one of the coolest outfits ever in the game. Surprisingly, it only costs 800 V-Bucks which is a bargain considering how amazing the skin is.

3) Birdie

Based upon a golf player's apparel, the Birdie skin is esthetically pleasing. The shade of pink is subtle yet stands out from the crowd and has a selectable style variant that adds to its beauty.

4) Trinity Trooper

This skin is perfect for instilling fear among the opponents. The streaks of green and pink in a blackish background makes the outfit quite amazing. Gamers do not fail to buy the skin whenever it comes back to the Item Shop.

5) Crusher

One of the most stylish skins out there, the Crusher outfit is priced at a mere 800 V-Bucks. The skin features an amazing blend of white and red with golden streaks in several places. Gamers loved the skin in Fortnite and can still be spotted wearing it in the lobby at times.

6) Bullseye

The skin features camouflaged pants along with a battle-ready helmet and shades. The shirt features a target, aka a bullseye, which resembles the name of the skin. The outfit may not appeal in terms of style, but its simplistic features make it stand out from several other cosmetics in the category.

7) Garrison

One of the oldest skins in the game, Garrison is unique and grabs the attention with its buggy green appearance.

The outfit gives a vibe belonging to the special forces, and gamers love annihilating the island by donning the skin. It has been away from Fortnite for a considerable period, and players hope it returns soon.

8) Sagan

The orange and black shades of the outfit make it unique and desirable among gamers. The skin is extremely casual and can be used with various other in-game cosmetics.

9) Aura Analyzer

Part of the Fortnite Ghostbusters set, Aura Analyzer is one of the finest skins that can be purchased with 800 V-Bucks. The cool style, along with the uniform, makes it a desirable choice among gamers. Getting the outfit is also very easy as one needs to pay only 800 V-Bucks for it.

10) Nitelite

Nitelite skin is probably the coolest skin in the list of outfits for 800 V-Bucks. The character is entirely black and features neon color across the skin. This style stands out from all the skins and is one of the finest cosmetics that gamers can get for 800 V-Bucks.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha