Fortnite leak confirms Cobra Kai collaboration for Chapter 3 Season 1

The popular TV show that debuted on Netflix featuring Karate kid stars Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence is about to mash up in Fortnite's Chapter 3. Cobra Kai's collaboration will feature unique elements from the show and was leaked over Twitter by Fortnite data miners.

Chapter 3 is already off to a big start with the Spider-man crossover, as well as several others. It seems that Epic Games will keep things rolling with Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai x Fortnite collaboration set to drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A handful of Fortnite in-game files teased the Cobra Kai collaboration, as they were named after the dojos seen in the TV show. Likely, characters from Cobra Kai, along with some sort of karate cosmetics, will be part of this collaboration.

(via @GalaxifyX) COBRA KAI COLLAB CONFIRMEDThere are currently 3 encrypted sprays for Cobra Kai in the files. These are the names:- "Cobra Kai"- "Eagle Fang"- "Miyagi-Do"(via @ralisdumb COBRA KAI COLLAB CONFIRMEDThere are currently 3 encrypted sprays for Cobra Kai in the files. These are the names:- "Cobra Kai"- "Eagle Fang"- "Miyagi-Do"(via @ralisdumb & @GalaxifyX)

Cobra Kai's fourth season will be released later in December, a perfect time for Fortnite to grab this collaboration while viewers pay attention to the show. In the game itself, a few backgrounds were also implemented to hint at the Cobra Kai collaboration.

Fans across social media are already sending out the hype for this crossover that mixes 2 of their favorite things. Tons of Cobra Kai items will spread throughout the in-game shop, for those who want to deck themselves out in the karate gear.

AMagic ice Ⓥ (Sac: ICENIGHTFURY2) @icenightfury2 Cobra Kai is confirmed to be collabing with Fortnite! Cobra Kai is my favorite show so I’m so hyped for this collab and buying every single cobra Kai item I can in Fortnite. If you haven’t watched cobra Kai then go watch it, it’s such a good show! Cobra Kai is confirmed to be collabing with Fortnite! Cobra Kai is my favorite show so I’m so hyped for this collab and buying every single cobra Kai item I can in Fortnite. If you haven’t watched cobra Kai then go watch it, it’s such a good show!

Until the full collaboration is released, Epic Games won't reveal too much about what all will be available, but expect a few skins at minimum featuring the main characters from the show.

Plenty of events and concepts are erupting from Chapter 3 so far, including Winterfest and all of the upcoming skins/cosmetics. Stay wary of future updates in the upcoming weeks surrounding the holidays, as Fortnite unveils all it has in store for players in the first season of Chapter 3.

