What we know about Fortnite live concerts in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has successfully hosted a few of the most popular live concerts in gaming. They were the first to really do something like that and have had several very popular shows in the game. Travis Scott, Marshmello and Ariana Grande have each had wildly successful Fortnite live concerts over the course of the game's history.

With a new chapter dawning, it stands to reason that there are more live concerts headed Fortnite players' direction. Here's what we know about them in Chapter 3 Season 1 so far.

All information about upcoming live concerts in Fortnite Chapter 3

At this point, there is a ton of speculation about what concerts might be in Fortnite's future. There are leaks that have come out in the past, but nothing confirmed as of right now. There's speculation about Lil Nas X ,since he actually did a concert for Roblox, and has had Fortnite concept skins made by artists for a while now.

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed Would you like to see another Rift Tour concert this chapter? Would you like to see another Rift Tour concert this chapter? https://t.co/EcjetH2iyf

Bruno Mars is one of the hottest artists out right now, so his appearance in Fortnite wouldn't be a shock either. And while his untimely passing likely closes the door on a concert, Juice WRLD just had an album released and has had a song in a Fortnite concert before.

Zachary @zZachary4Life @FortniteBRFeed What about a Rift tour of XxxTenTacion or JuiceWrld or maybe LilPeep like come on the best Sad rappers/awesome rappers @FortniteBRFeed What about a Rift tour of XxxTenTacion or JuiceWrld or maybe LilPeep like come on the best Sad rappers/awesome rappers

Those are just speculation, though. There are leaks that suggest that a Lady Gaga concert might be on the way. Lady Gaga also just starred in a recent movie, so it's a great time for her to do one. Additionally, the Soundwave Series is rumored to be coming to Fortnite, so tons of artists will likely be present for that.

Fortnite concept skin for Lady Gaga (Image via Epic Games)

For now, there's no official word on when the next live concert will be in Fortnite. It's possible that it comes this season, but it might not.

Also Read Article Continues below

Over the course of eight total seasons, they've had two concerts, so they tend to spread them out. Either way, Ariana Grande won't be the last recording artist to perform in Fortnite.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider