From Travis Scott to Dojacat, Fortnite players are tired of auto-tune rap emotes

The rap industry has integrated itself with Fortnite. Artists like Travis Scott and Dojacat are household names. While that's not a bad thing, not everyone is a fan of the Icon Series 'auto-tune rap emotes'.

According to a Reddit post, some players feel that every lobby in-game is 'full of kids spamming the same annoying stuff'. However, the problem goes deeper than that.

It would seem that Icon Series emotes featuring 'auto-tuned raps' are present on bots' playlists 80% of the time. If this is indeed the case, original emotes or those featuring classic rock/pop songs are being suppressed to cater to the younger audience.

While the majority of players don't seem to mind the 'auto-tune' raps, certain community members have been irked by their constant repetition in-game. This leads to the question of what to do next.

Diversity of music in Fortnite is the answer

Since rap has become an integral part of modern-day life and gaming, it cannot be removed from the game. However, developers can add different genres of music to make things diverse.

Sadly, as it stands, very few emotes in-game utilize classic rock or 80's pop music in Fortnite. While a few like 'Hey Macarena!', 'Ghostbusters OST' and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' exist in-game, they are seldom heard during matches.

Although this argument is subjective and based on perspective, choice, popularity, and market demand, the lack of music, especially other genres, and originals are quite noticeable. However, there seems to be a silver lining beyond the horizon.

Harmonix is going to play a major role in Fortnite

Epic Games recently acquired Harmonix. The studios specialize in creating games that focus on music in general. Given their past accolades, creating originals for Fortnite is going to be a cakewalk.

With Chapter 3 just getting started, players can expect more musical experiences integrated into the game. However, an official announcement regarding a new musical event is yet to be made for the time being.

Perhaps more original Icon Series emotes with music will be released sometime this year. This would finally help bridge the gap between 'auto-tune raps' and other genres.

What type of Icon Series emotes would players like to see in Fortnite?

Aside from rap and originals, a lot of players would love to see other genres such as classical, classic rock, EDM, and others. Given Epic Games' creativity, implementing these in-game alongside emotes won't be too difficult.

Hopefully, more diverse Icon Series emotes spanning different genres will be added to the game soon. Until then, players will just have to bear and grin with the popular auto-tune rap emotes.

