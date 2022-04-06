10 Fortnite characters who are completely irrelevant to the storyline

Fortnite is in the second season of its third chapter and has delivered an extensive storyline with heaps of lore behind it.

Epic Games has created and collaborated with some absolutely iconic characters. From the likes of Iron Man and Batman to John Jones and The Foundation, Fortnite has some heavy hitters at the forefront.

There are several characters who may be beloved, but aren't really that important in the grand scheme of things. A lot of characters show up and are just plain irrelevant to the story being told.

10 characters who are irrelevant to the Fortnite story

10) Omega

Omega was one of the game's first villains (Image via Epic Games)

The heroes and villains of Chapter 1 Season 4 looked primed to be an important part of the story. As we all know, that season was all based on a feature film and the likes of Omega and the company didn't really contribute to the lore.

9) Carbide

Carbide was made as the foil to Omega (Image via Epic Games)

The hero to Omega's villain was even more irrelevant. It is quite baffling that there wasn't more of a story put into the characters brought to Fortnite with the Season 4 Battle Pass. Carbide played no part in the progression of any lore.

8) Dynamo

Dynamo was part of the Lucha Set with Masked Fury (Image via Epic Games)

Dynamo is an extremely popular skin that many feel is a "sweaty" character. The luchadora could have easily become a hero that stifled one of the many villains in the battle royale. Instead, it was relegated to its "sweaty" status.

7) Rey

Rey was added to Fortnite with other Star Wars icons (Image via Epic Games)

There are many Star Wars characters in Fortnite. Some of them took their place in the lore such as the Mandalorian, being called upon as a hunter. Rey, the newest star of the franchise, didn't receive that same inclusion.

6) Aura

Aura is considered an "overhyped" skin (Image via Epic Games)

Aura is a "sweaty" skin much like Dynamo. It is one of the more popular character choices for hardcore players. That makes it a surprise to learn that Aura has nothing to do with the lore of the Epic Games title.

5) Peely

Peely is perhaps the oddest skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Interestingly enough, Peely has seen plenty of involvement in season and chapter trailers. It has been a part of the lore, but it plays no part in how it has been shaped. No character is more irrelevant yet involved than Peely.

4) Soccer Skins

A look at the Soccer Skins in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Here are more "sweaty" skins. The World Cup promotional Soccer Skins are the bane of many Fortnite players' existence. They just showed up on the island one day, however. They don't appear in any of the lore material.

3) Flytrap

Flytrap is as disliked as skins get (Image via Epic Games)

Flytrap is often noted as one of the worst skins in the game. It would have made for a perfect villain when it arrived in Chapter 1 Season 4, but wasn't allowed the opportunity that early in the game's life.

2) Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman had a lot of potential in terms of lore (Image via Epic Games)

Moisty Merman is an even more irrelevant version of Flytrap. Chapter 1 Season 4 was filled with amazing characters that weren't given anything to do. This character could have terrorized the island if given the chance.

1) Icon Series Skins

A look at several Icon Series skins (Image via Epic Games)

Its strange that the Icon Series skins haven't been incorporated into the lore of Fortnite. Seeing the likes of Bugha or Ninja joining the fight to save the island would be amazing. That just hasn't happened.

