10 Fortnite deathrun maps that are nearly impossible to complete

Fortnite Creative map makers have created some of the most challenging deathruns ever seen.

A deathrun is a type of video game map and mode where players should watch out for traps, overcome insane obstacles, and make their way to the end of a course where they could die at any moment.

The objective of a deathrun, in terms of creation, is to make it as hard as possible yet extremely rewarding when completed. In the Epic Games battle royale title, there are plenty that are near-impossible.

10 near-impossible Fortnite deathrun maps

10) Code: 2723-5571-8409

This deathrun is an Olympics-style map that pits several players against each other in athletic competitions. It is unlike any other deathrun out there and has some truly challenging events. The only easy thing about it is its progression save.

9) Code: 1103-0256-3362

Jesgran's Deathrun is a Fortnite Creative map that looks way more terrifying than it actually is. Still, that fact doesn't mean the deathrun is a slouch. This apocalyptic-looking map offers some tools to help against the zombies and the lava.

8) Code: 2223-7856-2968

A 500 level deathrun course sounds like a nightmare. The creator, fxxd1, labels it as an "easy" deathrun. The sheer amount of levels is what makes it nearly impossible. Not many have the patience to complete it.

7) Code: 9654-3764-4414

Rainbow Runners looks cute and cuddly, but that is straight-up deception. Fortnite players must zoom through 10 levels by racing, flying, and shooting. Only the most skilled make it to the end first.

6) Code: 3009-5833-7847

The 1 Minute Deathrun by fhsupport is possible to complete, but it is one of the hardest. Only having sixty seconds to get to the end has left many players frustrated. This is one instance where touching the grass is a bad thing.

5) Code: 5287-5167-4148

Runners vs Cars is one of the most fun deathruns out there. It is also one of the most difficult. That is because players must run the course while being hunted by other live players in vehicles.

4) Code: 7024-4001-0960

Relativity is a unique Fortnite deathrun map that can truly cause players to rage. Creator Absurdite made a black and white map filled with tough puzzles and a bleak outlook due to its color scheme.

3) Code: 7662-4632-7482

The Duo Disco Deathrun requires a partner. Two players must work together to master the course. And if they don't, they're doomed. Relying on another to help you safely cross is one of the most challenging deathrun concepts around.

2) Code: 4056-1695-2605

Players will find no remorse inside of the 100 Level Default Deathrun. They must race against each other through a winding maze with terrifying hidden traps and secrets laid throughout.

1) Code: 3759-6687-0977

The Skyline deathrun map by Jallidus is one of the most difficult Fortnite Creative deathrun maps there is. Players should move from rooftop to rooftop, avoiding spikes, fire, massive drops, and their own second-guessing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

