Beware! Fortnite scammers are hijacking accounts with fake Epic Games email

Fortnite players may have recently received an email from Epic Games asking them to confirm their email address. It seems harmless enough, but with how easy it is for hackers to work with even just a shred of information, players need to be vigilant about scams like this.

In this case, the email in question has been confirmed by Epic Games to be fake. It's a scam, and hopefully not too many players gave away their information to whoever the sender is.

Fortnite email scammers are stealing accounts with fake Epic Games email

One of the first people to catch this scam was Twitter user Dumbblondgaming. She shared the email, hoping to alert anyone who may have received a similar email. It's completely fake and could be harmful to players' accounts.

Dummblond @DummblondGaming



I got a bogus e-mail asking me to confirm my Epic Games account. Absolutely DO NOT CLICK the link. Sign in your regular way and change your password. I got confirmation from Epic that this is not a real e-mail from them.



I got a bogus e-mail asking me to confirm my Epic Games account. Absolutely DO NOT CLICK the link. Sign in your regular way and change your password. I got confirmation from Epic that this is not a real e-mail from them. Just in case anyone else gets a weird e-mail. SAC FYI

Epic Games has a reputation of being very protective of Fortnite players. It pushes them to enable two-factor authentication and will never ask players to do things like what that email asked. The developer goes the extra mile to ensure account safety, which not many developers can say.

Epic Games never asks for the password (Image via u/Mystxc1/Reddit)

Epic offers rewards to players to entice them to protect their accounts and repeatedly gives tips on how to protect accounts on in-game loading screens, like the one above.

One Twitter user pointed out a key flaw in the Fortnite hackers' attempt to get people's accounts: Epic Games doesn't use people's usernames when referring to them. The account will have a first and last name attached to it and Epic Games will use that. If it uses a username, it's probably not real.

Orange @OrangePxlGames @DummblondGaming @ThisIsITalk Epic will ALWAYS refer to you as your first name, never your display name @DummblondGaming @ThisIsITalk Epic will ALWAYS refer to you as your first name, never your display name

Generally speaking, Fortnite players should be very cautious about any email they've been sent. Hacker emails continue to get more and more realistic by the day. If this happens, players should consider changing their password anyway, just to be safe.

Players should always verify that Epic Games has sent them an email to ensure they keep control of their account. It would be a tragedy to lose an account with rare cosmetics or lots of money spent on skins.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan