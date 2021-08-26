5 Fortnite scams that most players are still falling for

Fortnite is a free-to-play game, but it still has an in-game currency that players can use to buy cosmetic items. Ranging from skins to pickaxes, the battle royale game has various lucrative items that fans would love to add to their inventory.

Unfortunately, not everyone can buy these cosmetic items in Fortnite, either due to their financial dependence on their parents or because they just don't have the money. That's why they are always on the lookout for any possible method of obtaining free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Capitalizing on this desire, many scammers have set up software or websites in order to lure unaware people by claiming they offer free V-Bucks. Even after Epic Games announced that there is no third-party method to obtain free V-Bucks in Fortnite, many still keep falling for these scams.

Fortnite scams players need to watch out for

In order to get V-Bucks in Fortnite, apart from tournaments, players can only get them by buying them from the in-game shop or by getting extra V-Bucks from the Fortnite Battle Pass. Still, the following scams try to dupe players in order to get their personal details or infect their devices with adware.

1) Free V-Bucks

Multiple websites claim to offer free V-Bucks to players or a large amount of V-Bucks at a much lower cost. This might sound like a lucrative deal rather than buying in-game currency from the Fortnite shop. However, this often results in players losing their Epic Games accounts or their money.

2) Fortnite Account Generator

Many websites claim to offer loaded Fortnite accounts in return for a small sum of money. Once again, these websites are a hoax as there is no way accounts can be generated loaded with cosmetic items and skins. The only way this is possible is if the accounts are hacked, which isn't legal either.

3) Fortnite account purchase/trade

The battle royale from Epic Games has often released amazing skins and then never brought them to the Item Shop. There are countless rare and exclusive skins in the game that very few people have. Therefore, many people deal in buying and selling of accounts with rare items and some even resort to trading accounts.

Unfortunately, many scammers take payments and never end up giving account details. Even while trading, scammers take Fortnite accounts and do not give theirs in return.

4) YouTube V-Bucks giveaways

Many YouTubers ask fans to subscribe to their channels and like their videos in order to be selected for free giveaways. However, more often than not, these giveaways are fake and the YouTubers only want to increase their likes and subscribers.

Unless and until the giveaway is hosted by a popular Fortnite YouTuber or through an external website that tracks entries, it is most likely fake.

5) Cheap Fortnite skins

Epic Games allows players to gift their friends items from the in-game shop. Some websites claim to add rare skins or shop items for a cheaper price. However, players should watch out for such claims as they are just a way to scam them out of their money.

Edited by Sabine Algur