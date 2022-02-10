10 Fortnite skins with tattoos, ranked based on design

Over the years, Epic has released some of the most iconic skins for Fortnite. The developers make it a point to create skins according to the latest trends so that gamers are tempted to get them in their inventories.

Tattoos have been in fashion ever since medieval times. The popularity of tattoos has also seeped into Fortnite, and there are several in-game skins that are covered with this form of body art. This article will rank 10 Fortnite skins with tattoos based on design.

Fortnite skins with tattoos ranked according to their design

10) Marco Reus

The German professional soccer star was featured in Fortnite as part of the Euro Cup 2020 collaboration event. The player is quite popular for his skills, and both of his hands are heavily tattooed, making the skin quite an amazing one.

9) Harley Quinn

The character from the DC Universe made several appearances on Fortnite. Apart from being a vibrant outfit, the character is heavily covered with tattoos. No doubt fans loved the skin, making it one of the most popular collaboration skins of all time.

8) Manic

Characterized by a reddish helmet, the Manic skin has another significant mark for identification. Both of her hands are covered with tattoos of exotic designs. Gamers are bound to notice the exquisite artistry that is up those sleeves.

7) Anarchy Agent

The exotic blue mohawk, along with the stubble and the pair of glasses, makes him the man on a mission. With heavily tattooed arms running all the way from the shoulder to the wrist, Anarchy Agent stands out as the tough guy capable of handling opponents with ease.

6) Scuba Crystal

The best way to get into the summer mood is to grab the Scuba Crystal outfit and be beach-ready. With strings of tattoos running from the neck all the way down to the ankle, the Scuba Crystal skin definitely stands out as one of the best in Fortnite.

5) Jules

One of the most popular characters, Jules, also stands out to be one with some exquisite body art. The ace mechanic has both her sleeves as well as the entire torso covered with tattoos.

4) Gear specialist Maya

The tomboy won't hesitate to take the opponent by surprise and eliminate them. The character also won't hesitate to show off her exquisite tattoos that run the length of both arms.

3) Ronin

The exquisite swordsman is quite popular for his swift movements and lethal skills. Strong forearms and broad shoulders are adorned with some elegant tattoos that make this skin one of the finest in the game.

2) Sgt. Winter

Donning a sleeveless dress and leather boots, Sgt. Winter appears to be a no-nonsensical character who can intimidate anyone who dares cross his path. The arms are complete with tattoos that add to the fear factor.

1) Midas

It is impossible to keep the most popular skin off this list. Midas is the one who dares to escape the loop and has time and again challenged the IO. The character sports tattoos on his limbs and torso and is one of the most prolific outfits.

