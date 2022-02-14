12 most popular gliders in Fortnite history (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Fortnite gliders have gotten significantly better over the years. The best-designed gliders from Chapter 1 might not be able to compete with the uncommon gliders from Chapter 3 because the quality of cosmetics has improved drastically.

Having said that, skins in Fortnite are not just judged on design. Players value the cosmetics with which they've created the most memories. This explains why some gliders from Chapter 1 are still popular in Chapter 3, and their legacy will live on for years to come.

On that note, here are the 12 most popular gliders ever.

12 most popular gliders from every Chapter in Fortnite

Best gliders from Chapter 1

1) Royale Dragon

Massive gliders that cover a lot of the screen aren't considered good nowadays because of the sweaty lobbies. However, back in the day, loopers didn't mind giving up some visibility for a glider as dashing as Royale Dragon.

Added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 3, Royale Dragon will always justify its Legendary status. It returns to the Item Shop regularly, and it's no surprise that veterans still love using it.

2) Frostwing

Frostwing is another unique glider that gained a lot of attention during Chapter 1. The Legendary glider costs 1,500 V-Bucks which is 500 less than the Royale Dragon.

At 1500 V-Bucks, the Frostwing glider was certainly a steal. The frosty dragon not only flutters his wings, but also occasionally breathes fire.

3) Laser Chomp

Sharks are an integral part of Fortnite. From eating Midas to providing loot, they've always been involved in one way or another. Accordingly, players were amazed to witness a shark-themed glider in Chapter 1.

The shark constantly wags its fins, and there's a laser mounted on its head that scans other loopers. This might sound unusual, but it looks brilliant in the game.

4) Hot Ride

Considering that Hot Ride was released in Chapter 1 Season 5, it is worth every penny. With 1500 V-Bucks, loopers can own a glider that plays music and has one of the coolest deploy-animations in history.

When its wielder moves forward, the exhaust's flame gets brighter, and even the music gets louder. This glider is the closest Fortnite has been to a Back to the Future crossover, and players love it for several different reasons.

Best gliders from Chapter 2

1) Queen's Procession

It is a shame but also justified that only the Cube Queen could use the Queen's Procession glider. To this day, it is the most unique glider in Fortnite history, as the character literally walks down stairs.

The Cube Queen didn't look great while jogging because it naturally didn't match her intimidating persona. Regardless, the Queen's Procession deserves all the appreciation for setting a benchmark.

2) Comet Crasher

In Chapter 2 Season 3, Fortnite released the Comet Crasher glider via the Battle Pass. Players loved the concept as they could surf over a crashing comet.

The glider's animations were as neat as it gets, and it matched well with almost every available outfit. Comet crashes will always be relevant to Fortnite's complex storyline, and for the same reason, the Comet Crasher glider will never go out of style.

3) Storm Sail

Umbrella gliders in Fortnite will always have their own place. They might be the most basic cosmetics, but are way more popular than some of the gliders mentioned above.

Players had to defeat the Storm King to unlock the Storm Sail glider during Fortnitemares 2019. This was one of the toughest challenges ever, and further added to the glider's popularity.

As the name suggests, Storm Sail is a glider based on the storm. Storm-themed stones are embedded over it, and the vibrant color scheme looks great.

Only a few players own the Storm Sail glider, and to say the least, it was worth the effort.

4) Sky Ray

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3, Sky Ray is still one of the best surfing gliders in Fortnite. The color scheme is what makes it unique. The solid black background glows with several colorful rays, and the animations are very smooth for a skin that was released over a year ago.

Best gliders from Chapter 3

1) Goblin Glider

The Goblin Glider is unarguably one of the best glider animations in Fortnite. Surfing on it is the smoothest experience, and it isn't just exclusive to the Green Goblin skin.

Many players call the Goblin Glider pay-to-lose as it exposes the character a bit too much. Nonetheless, in terms of design and popularity, it is the best glider released in Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) Fennec's Ship

The latest Star Wars crossover brought Fennec's Ship to Fortnite, and you don't need to be a Star Wars fan to admire it.

Fennec's Ship has unique animations as the glider pivots in the sky before coming to the character. The exhaust system on the ship brightens up as players move forward, and it looks absolutely stunning.

Fennec's Ship is still available in the Item Shop, and loopers can purchase it with the entire Bounty Hunter bundle.

3) Rocket Wing

The highly-anticipated The Foundation boss is now available as a skin, and he arrived with many cosmetics that included The Rocket Wing glider too. The surfing animations aren't as good as the Goblin Glider, but it is still one of the best gliders in Chapter 3.

When players turn right or left, the glider adjusts its wings accordingly. The attention towards detail is definitely impressive, and The Stealth Style is equally great.

Rocket Wing glider is also popular because it is related to The Foundation, who seems to be the protagonist of the storyline at the moment.

4) Sentinel

The Sentinel glider was a free reward during Winterfest 2021 and it became popular for a plethora of reasons. It was a crossover cosmetic from The Matrix, and loopers were delighted to unlock it for free.

Also, it turned out that Sentinel increased FOV of users and was called pay-to-win (technically free-to-win, though). In terms of design, this is a great cosmetic to own and will naturally become rarer with time.

This is just the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3, and Epic Games has already released a wide range of amazing cosmetics. Developers will most likely continue the momentum with upcoming updates as the war between The IO and The Seven progresses.

