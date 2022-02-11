12 unique pickaxes in Fortnite, ranked based on rarity

Fortnite has introduced quite a few pickaxes over the years. Nearly every set has one and there are more than a few solitary harvesting tools. There are certainly a lot of unique pickaxes available.

Many of them have become rare due to time spent outside of the Item Shop and other factors. Here are the most unique rare pickaxes.

12 rare and unique Fortnite pickaxes

12) No Way Homerun Hitter

FeversBot 🤖 @FeversBot New Item Detected in the 2021-12-17T00:00:00Z shop (FEATURED).



Item Name: No Way Homerun Hitter

Price: N/A

Item Rarity(non-series): marvel New Item Detected in the 2021-12-17T00:00:00Z shop (FEATURED).Item Name: No Way Homerun HitterPrice: N/AItem Rarity(non-series): marvel https://t.co/yJ4RehB1iy

The Spider-Man: No Way Home set had a few things going its way. The skins came directly from the movie and the back bling was the spider logo. The harvesting tool was harder to come up with, but the No Way Homerun Hitter is awesome.

It last appeared 42 days ago. However, who knows when it will come back since it was for a movie that won't be released again.

11) Stake & Stalker

This pickaxe last appeared 33 days ago, so it's not terribly rare. However, it is quite unique. Pickaxes have gotten a lot more creative over the years and the Stake & Stalker is a great example of that.

It's got an axe and a pencil, neither of which are common for a Fortnite pickaxe. Players should keep an eye out for its return.

10) The Big Spoon

The Big Spoon (Image via Epic Games)

The Big Spoon debuted in the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. It's Fabio Sparklemane's tool of choice and it is very unique.

Not many eating utensils have made it into Fortnite. Not many of those eating utensils are as unique as a spoon full of cereal, either.

9) Aloy's Spear

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Beginning April 15, 2021, items from Horizon Zero Dawn arrive in Fortnite, including the Aloy Outfit, Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only). Beginning April 15, 2021, items from Horizon Zero Dawn arrive in Fortnite, including the Aloy Outfit, Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only). https://t.co/ghCYr30iEP

Coming from the Gaming Legends series, this has only been in the Item Shop 20 times. It's moderately rare and is definitely one of the most unique pickaxes available.

There haven't been too many Gaming Legends pickaxes thus far. Most of them are pretty unique, but this one stands apart.

8) Phantasmic Pulse

Fenyx @MaybeKikai epic should have never sold me phantasmic pulse epic should have never sold me phantasmic pulse https://t.co/yMQpkk6J2p

The Phantasmic Pulse is one of the best pickaxes in Fortnite. It can go with literally any skin, thanks to color customization. It looks great on everything, too.

It was last seen 302 days ago. Many players consider this to be their favorite pickaxe, so hopefully it will return soon.

7) Speed Sneaker

The Balenciaga crossover was a moderate success, but the pickaxe they introduced was great. The shoe pickaxe design is great and the pickaxe is fun to swing around.

It last appeared 142 days ago, but that was the only appearance. There have been a total of two fashion collaborations and this has been the best cosmetic to come from them.

6) Josie

A gun with a knife and a pancake? This is certainly one of the most unique pickaxes the game has ever had or will ever have.

It was in the Chapter 2 Season 5 battle pass. Mancake, who is an NPC this season, uses this pickaxe but it's probably not going to return to the game.

5) Mjolnir

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG Completing all of the Awakening Challenges will earn you the Mjolnir Harvesting Tool and God of Thunder Built-In Emote which transforms Thor into his almighty form. #Fortnite Completing all of the Awakening Challenges will earn you the Mjolnir Harvesting Tool and God of Thunder Built-In Emote which transforms Thor into his almighty form. #Fortnite https://t.co/BObh4Mt7jp

Mjolnir is one of the most perfect collaborative pickaxes. It makes perfect sense to use it as a pickaxe instead of a back bling.

This was only available in the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass. While it is exclusive to the Thor skin, Captain America (an Item Shop skin) can also use it.

4) Flimsie Flail

Flimsie Flail (Image via Epic Games)

Flimsie Flail is such a creative pickaxe with the design and color scheme. It's also pretty rare as it has not been seen in the Item Shop in well over 500 days.

There's no indication of if or when this item may return. If it does, expect a lot of players to buy it.

3) Pot O' Gold

Pot O' Gold, the leprechaun themed pickaxe, is still one of the more unique pickaxes in Fortnite. The game has not seen it in the Item Shop in 693 days, so it's classified as rare.

It's also an item that hasn't had too many appearances in the shop, which only adds to its rarity.

2) EVA

Storm @FortniteLeaks

The animation of the "Eva" Pickaxe has been Removed. #Fortnite Fun Fact:The animation of the "Eva" Pickaxe has been Removed. #Fortnite Fun Fact:The animation of the "Eva" Pickaxe has been Removed. https://t.co/cN4GMGu11J

Back in the early days of Fortnite, the pickaxes were far less creative. EVA does not subscribe to that idea, though. The Chapter 1 Season 3 battle pass rewarded this stellar pickaxe, so not many have it.

It's been 15 seasons since this battle pass and the game's player base has changed significantly. Most of today's players did not play this season, making all cosmetics from it very rare.

1) AC/DC

corny ☆ @xdCorny FORTNITE CONSPIRACY As Some Of You Might Know That AC/DC Is A Electric Rock Band And The Pickaxe ⛏ In Fortnite Is Called AC/DC And It Has Electric Pulseing Through The Pickaxe ⛏ FORTNITE CONSPIRACY As Some Of You Might Know That AC/DC Is A Electric Rock Band And The Pickaxe ⛏ In Fortnite Is Called AC/DC And It Has Electric Pulseing Through The Pickaxe ⛏ https://t.co/jWB243rpdL

One of the earliest unique pickaxes is AC/DC. The Chapter 1 Season 2 battle pass was not played by many of today's players and it was one of the most unique harvesting tools from that era.

There was only one season of Fortnite before this, so this is one of the rarest cosmetics in the entire game.

