4 Fortnite characters who are a couple (& 4 who are enemies)

Epic Games has focused a lot on Fortnite characters and their stories. They are not just skins in a game but are much more interesting than this. In fact, some of the characters also have complicated relationships.

Fortnite characters, too, are capable of love and hate. Several characters are a couple and others who are sworn enemies. Characters like these keep the storyline interesting and give players a reason to relate to the game.

Some Fortnite characters have their relationship described in the lore, while others derive theirs from the Battle Pass or item shop descriptions.

Fortnite characters that are a couple or enemies

4) Fishstick and Princess Felicity Fish (Couple)

In the latest Fortnite x Batman comics, it is revealed that Fishstick is a character that escaped from an unknown fish reality. One would be surprised to find out that he isn't the only fish character stuck in the Loop. Fishstick is accompanied by Princess Felicity Fish, another character belonging to his reality and possibly his life partner.

3) Omega and Carbide (Enemies)

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 introduced progressive skins. Players could unlock the Omega and Carbide skins from the Battle Pass and upgrade them as the season progressed. However, these were also the first superheroes and supervillains of the game. Carbide represented the good that is intended to stop the evil in Omega.

2) Midas and Marigold (Couple)

Two of the favorite characters from the game are also a couple, and players can never get enough of their storyline. Midas in Fortnite is in a relationship with Marigold, and the two make for a perfect pair of Golden Crime Royalty. They aren't just skins with counterparts but have also talked about their relationship in the Fortnite lore.

1) Dr. Slone and Agent Jones (Enemies)

The most relevant duo in Fortnite is Dr. Slone and Agent Jones. The two once worked together until Agent Jones betrayed the IO and became Dr. Slone's arch-nemesis. With two entirely different goals, the animosity of these two characters is the very reason Fortnite has a storyline that will continue for many more seasons.

It will be interesting to see in Epic Games brings back the favorite Fortnite couple. Meanwhile, it will be equally interesting to see how the enmity of Agent Jones and Dr. Slones shapes up the future of the Flipside in Chapter 3 Season 1.

