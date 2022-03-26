3 best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (& 3 you need to avoid)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brings the war back to the island. The IO, led by Dr. Slone, will face the Seven in an attempt to take control of the island. The two factions are already prepping for a mighty face-off and gamers are also not held behind.

The ongoing season is centered around building resistance against evil forces. Therefore, the developers have released some exclusive weapons. Several weapons have been brought back from the vaults. With several options available in the Fortnite arsenal, gamers are wondering which one's to use and which ones to discard.

This article will reveal three weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and three weapons that should be avoided in the game.

Weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Gamers can use the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifles to take down opponents in the mid to long range. The thermal scope allows gamers to get a good aim at the enemy even when the visibility is not adequate. With a DPS ranging from 116-124 and a fire rate of 4, this weapon is quite a great addition to the gamer's inventory.

2) Drum Shotgun

When it comes to close range combat, Shotguns are the most reliable choice gamers can ever have. The Drum Shotgun is one of the best weapons that loopers can use in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The common variant has a DPS of 172.8 while the legendary variant has a DPS of 208.8. This weapon fires 12 shells at once and then reloads. Thereby making it quite lethal in 1v1 situations.

3) Stinger SMG

To carry annihilation on the island, gamers should have a fast weapon that is effective in short to mid range. In Chapter 3 Season 2 loopers can use the Stinger SMG as it'd fit the objective pretty well.

The common variant of the weapon has a DPS of 192 and fires 12 rounds each second. It is fast to reload and will be back in action in a little over two seconds.

Weapons to avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Striker Pump Shotgun

Shotguns are supposed to be potent when it comes to short range combats. However, the Striker Pump Shotgun fails miserably in this category. It has an excessively low DPS and an extremely high reload time. Making it more of a hindrance in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

2) Revolver

Revolvers are a decent addition to the arsenal, but with a variety of weapons available in the arsenal, it is a bad decision to use it in the game. The weapon packs a DPS of 81 in the common category and has a reload speed of 2.2 seconds.

Enemies are expected to carry even more potent weapons, hence, using a revolver in the game would mean a complete disaster.

3) Auto Shotgun

This weapon packs a decent DPS, which is a positive aspect of the Auto Shotgun. However, using this in close combat comes with its own set of disadvantages.

The reload speed is excessively high and poses a threat to gamers. Missing a shot may make the looper vulnerable as the opponent will have ample time to attack and eliminate.

