3 Fortnite emotes that are too toxic (& 3 that are too wholesome

When it comes to communicating in Fortnite, players are given many choices. They can either type and communicate with teammates or rely on a mic to talk. However, not all communication is essential. At times, players want their presence to be felt. This is primarily the case when playing with randoms.

Rather than typing or talking using the mic, loopers emote to showcase how they're feeling. Additionally, they even use emotes in battle after defeating an opponent. While emotes are mostly wholesome and harmless, they tend to become toxic depending on when and how they're used.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These Fortnite emotes are toxic in nature

1) Laugh It Up

The Laugh It Up emote was added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 4. It can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop. The emote quickly gained notoriety because it was only used in one situation - which is when someone dies in-game.

Although this is merely an emote, the community at large deemed it to be toxic. Whether or not Epic Games stops selling it is left to be seen. However, since it's fair game in combat, that's not likely to be the case.

2) Dunk on 'Em

Dunk on 'Em is a reasonably new emote in the game. It was added to the game towards the tail end of Chapter 2 Season 8. When listed in the item shop, it costs 300 V-Bucks.

Given the low price tag, many players began buying it. This is where the trouble started. Although the emote showcases good sportsmanship, the emote is used chiefly to taunt opponents and celebrate easy kills.

3) Sweaty

It's unclear if Epic Games was trying to pay homage or take a cheap shot at sweaty players when they created the Sweaty emote. Added during Chapter 2 Season 6 and costing just 200 V-Bucks, this emote, to an extent, broke the fourth wall with players.

Given the nature of the emote, it's used mainly by 'sweaty' players to showcase their wins during fights, primarily after they win a build battle. However, given how often players have used the emote, the community has labeled it toxic.

These Fortnite emotes are wholesome to their core

1) Glitter

The Glitter emote was added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. It costs 500 V-Bucks and remains one of the most wholesome emotes in the game. Although very few people use it nowadays, it can be seen in-game occasionally.

Aside from the happy-go-lucky music associated with the emote, the dance routine is joyous. When performed in the lobby, it's bound to put a smile on everyone's face.

2) Last Forever

Ayo & Teo have made quite the name for themselves in Fortnite with their emotes. Their Icon Series Last Forever emote was released in Chapter 2 Season 4 and is still going strong today,

Priced at just 500 V-Bucks, this emote has been featured in the item shop over 30 times, a testament to its popularity. The emote is wholesome because loopers can perform it in perfect synchronization.

3) It's Dynamite!

Given how popular BTS is, it wasn't a surprise when Fortnite collaborated with the iconic boy band. The collaboration resulted in two cosmetics being added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 4.

Out of the two, 'It's Dynamite' stole the spotlight and became a staple emote for fans worldwide. Thanks to upbeat music and slick dance moves, the price tag of 800 V-Bucks didn't stop fans from buying the emote.

