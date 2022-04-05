8 Fortnite collaborations that were disastrously bad

The collaboration stints of Fortnite are quite popular in the entire gaming community. The collaborations are believed to have assisted the developers in taking the game to new heights beyond the reach of other battle royale titles.

Some of the epic collaborations include the likes of MCU, DC, NBA, NFL, and other popular cultural elements such as LeBron James, Bruno Mars, Marsh-Mello, and Naruto, to name a few.

However, not every collaboration has managed to taste success. Some Fortnite collaborations have failed disastrously. This article will enlist eight collaborations that gamers believe shouldn't have happened in the first place.

Eight worse Fortnite collaborations ever

Quibi

The Quibi collaboration is enough to remind gamers of the difficult phase they had to get through in Chapter 2 Season 2. Quibi was a video streaming service and the collaboration allowed gamers to view episodes of a TV show at Risky Reels. The collaboration failed massively as it did not release any skins and neither was the show entertaining.

Aquaman

In Chapter 2 Season 3, Epic announced the arrival of Aquaman to the island. The hype around the DC superhero was massive. Although the developers did a good job on the skin, the associated aspects were a major letdown. There was a POI that was named Atlantis in the in-game files.

However, it did not feature in the game and instead, Coral castle was released. There was also an indication of the release of the Atlantean Fishstick. The unavailability of which certainly displeased the community.

IT

This may go down in the history of Fortnite as one of the most bizarre collaborations ever. Back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X, gamers discovered several red balloons scattered newer the sewer drains of the island. This was a clear indication that Pennywise will be arriving very soon.

Gamers were quite excited to get the skin of one of the most popular horror story protagonists. However, the balloons were eventually removed and Epic did not even release a statement regarding what just happened.

Wreck It, Ralph

Wreck It Ralph was one of the earliest collaborations way back in Chapter 1 Season 6. While it was anticipated that gamers will get something fruitful out of it, in reality, the collaboration showed Ralph run across the projected screen at Risky Reels. It certainly made no sense and left the community searching for answers.

Jordan

The Fortnite and Jordan collaboration released a couple of characters wearing Jordan cosmetics. Although the community loved the two characters, the collaboration failed to satisfy the loopers.

It was anticipated that the Jordan cosmetics will be available for every in-game characters. It was certainly not the case and hence, it did not take much time to disappoint loopers. An LTM was up for entertainment which closely resembled Subway Surfers!

Ghostbusters

The collaboration was quite promising due to its popularity across the masses. However, it disappoints gamers quicker than an elimination through the Infinity Blade. The collaboration released in-game characters wearing the Ghostbusters outfit.

The unavailability of the original skins disappointed gamers. There was a lot of potential for Epic to work upon. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, making it one of the most disastrous collaborations ever.

Stranger Things

In the recent history of mankind, where Netflix and Chill is a common concept, the advent of some amazing shows and movies are inevitable. Stranger Things started as just another show hoping to get some good revenue from the audience. Instead, it became one of the most loved shows globally.

However, the collaboration with Fortnite has failed drastically. Epic only released a couple of skins and a wrap. Considering it was a Stranger Things collab, gamers expected a lot more. The unavailability of many cosmetics, let alone being a part of the storyline, immensely disappointed the community.

The Matrix

The latest movie in the Matrix franchise did not do justice at the box office. The collaboration with Fortnite was also termed equally bad. Since the stint was teased, gamers have expected a lot out of it, especially because the island was undergoing a crisis in Chapter 3 Season 1.

However, the developers only released a couple of emotes and a wrap. This was enough to disappoint gamers and tag it as a failed collaboration in Fortnite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen