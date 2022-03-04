3 Fortnite records that have been officially recognized (& 3 that are unofficial)

Fortnite has grown to become one of the most popular Battle Royales in the world. With each new season adding more flavor, there's never a dull moment to be had. It is also the first videogame to support cross-play across Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo platforms - which in fact is an official Guinness World Record.

Not to be outdone by the game, several professional players and members of the community have records of their own. Unfortunately, without concrete metrics and parameters in place for all of them, a few remain unofficial.

These Fortnite achievements have a place in the Guinness World Records

1) Highest earning player

On March 9, 2020, Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, became the highest-earning Esports player for Fortnite. According to official records, he banked a total of $3,062,966.67 from 24 tournaments, with $3,000,000 being from the World Cup Finals 2019.

2) Most wins

Ship @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame @GWR super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it's been a grind!

Twitch streamer ShipStreaming currently holds the world record for most wins in-game. Despite the record being set in 2020, his impressive count of 20,156 wins is yet to be beaten by anyone else.

3) Most eliminations

YouTuber and content creator nixxxay, holds the record for most kills in-game. The official count, according to Guinness World Records, stands at 255,301. This was achieved in October of 2020. This record still stands firm as of today

Some achievements are unofficially recognized by the Fortnite community

1) Longest game in Customs

x2Twins @x2twins LONGEST GAME OF FORTNITE + 3MIL ON TWITCH

Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley, better known as the x2Twins, currently hold the unofficial world record for the longest game in Fortnite. The duo remained alive for the total duration of one hour, fifty-two minutes and forty-eight seconds. They managed to pull off this record with the help of fans in the Creative mode.

2) First player to reach level 1,000

HYPEX @HYPEX RAGES REVENGE ( @YTRAGESREVENGE ) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! RAGES REVENGE (@YTRAGESREVENGE) is now the first ever legit level 1,000. There's no levels after that, it's the limit! https://t.co/9XmEzMVZnn

YouTuber and gamer RAGES REVENGE did the impossible by being the first player to reach level 1,000 in-game. The feat was achieved in November 2021. Sadly, Epic Games did not acknowledge this record for reasons unknown.

3) Most Crowned Victory Royales in-game

Up-and-coming YouTuber, Rising Miles currently has the most Crowned Victory Royales in-game. At the time of writing, his current score was over 1,900. By the time Chapter 3 Season 1 ends, it's likely that this figure will be well into the 2,000s.

