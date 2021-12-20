Fortnite pros x2Twins set new world record for longest game ever

Setting records in Fortnite has been a trend since the game's inception. Players have tried to hit the farthest shot, build the largest structure, and, in the ultimate test of skill, survive the storm for the maximum duration possible.

Speaking of records, Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley, better known as x2Twins, may have achieved a new world record for 'longest game in Fortnite'. According to their official time, they managed to stay alive in a match for a duration of 1:52:48.

How did the x2Twins manage to pull off this achievement?

Due to limited resources and mechanics, the task had to be executed in a custom Fortnite match. Community members participated and helped the twins gather healing supplies to survive the storm.

A platform was built in the last safe zone, and all healing items were placed on it. One by one, the participants were eliminated to remove the risk of sabotage, and the storm eventually covered the entire map.

The twins stayed alive using Chug Splashes and eventually had to consume Floppers. Towards the end of the match, as supplies began to deplete, they even resorted to using a tent to try and heal.

Sadly, when one of them was eliminated by the storm, the match ended.

Will this be considered an official world record?

While the record has already made headlines within the community, it's unclear if the developers will consider the same. Much like RAGES REVENGE, who wasn't officially recognized for reaching level 1,000 in Chapter 2 Season 8, the same fate may await the x2Twins.

However, according to the community, which encompasses many content creators and professional players, the record has been duly noted. Perhaps Epic Games may consider this and make it official.

Is storm camping a viable strategy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Storm camping has been a trend long before tents were added to the game. Players would camp in the waters outside Slurpy Swamp or use a campfire to heal constantly.

However, with the game evolving dynamically, storm camping is losing its charm. Loopers are much more interested in wrapping up the match to earn points. Given that there are 200 levels to complete for Battle Pass rewards, hardly anyone wants to storm-camp.

In addition to lack of interest, it's not worth the effort. Even if users manage to set it up during a live match, opponents will likely stumble upon and eliminate them.

