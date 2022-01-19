3 Fortnite skins that can camouflage in any terrain (& 3 that are visible from miles away)

Skins obviously play a huge role in Fortnite since they allow players to customize how they look and want to be represented in-game. For that reason, the developers have added hundreds of skins and outfits to the game over the years.

Unfortunately, some of them ended up being too good. Rather than merely functioning as a skin, they provided the wearer with minor tactical advantages.

On the flipside of things, some skins make the wearers more noticeable to enemy players rather than help them blend into the world. The article below will discuss three skins of both types.

These Fortnite skins make players blend into the background

1) Bushranger

Regardless of the season present in-game, the Bushranger skin has the perfect style for every occasion. With the island turning green again, players can use the default style to gain a tactical advantage over enemies. This skin allows them to hide completely unseen in bushes and traverse the map while keeping a low profile.

2) Plastic Patroller

Despite having its design changed, spotting someone with the Plastic Patroller skin is not an easy task for newbies. Skilled players can use the skin's green style to disguise themselves near foliage. Furthermore, with the snow melting, the number of hiding spots on the map has increased exponentially.

3) Joltara

The Joltara skin is perfect when it comes to blending into the shadows or dark regions of the game. Despite the patch not allowing players to customize the skin to be fully black, it is still rather difficult to notice with a quick glance. Skilled players who know the map well can use this skin to stalk and ambush unaware opponents.

These Fortnite skins make players stand out like sore thumbs

1) Nitelite

Staying true to her in-game name and description, the Nitelite skin glows prominently in the dark and emanates a bright colorful light during the day. While the light show is certainly visually appealing, the skin is unnaturally easy to spot, making players donning this outfit easier targets.

2) Big Chuggus

Big Chuggus is one of the most intimidating skins in the game. When an opponent sees it approaching, they either hunker down or flee. However, the skin's greatest strength is also its weakness. Due to its large size, it can easily be spotted from afar.

3) Peely

Peely is one of the most easily recognized skins in Fortnite and has multiple variants, each more unique than the last. However, the "OG" or yellow variant sticks out like a sore thumb. Players with this skin will be visible from quite some distance due to the bright yellow color.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S