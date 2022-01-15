3 Fortnite skins that even non-Fortnite players recognize (& 3 who nobody knows about)

There are probably well over a thousand skins in Fortnite as of 2022. Some of these outfits are extremely popular and can be spotted frequently. In contrast, some others are rare and feature on a few occasions.

Some outfits are so famous that even those who don't play the game can recognize them straight away. On the other hand, there are a few cosmetics that nobody knows about.

This article will discuss three skins that even non-Fortnite players recognize and three that nobody knows about.

Fortnite skins that are known to almost everyone

1) Naruto

The popularity of Naruto across the globe is due to the anime and the manga series. The protagonist has garnered millions of fans over the years. It is considered one of the best in the segment.

After several months of speculation, the outfit was released in Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin instantly went on to become a major hit among gamers. Given how popular the character is, it is quite easy to state that even non-Fortnite players will be able to identify it without a second guess.

2) Batman

The caped crusader that rules the streets of Gotham is also featured on the island. Epic has also released a dedicated comic series belonging to the same protagonist.

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes across the globe and has gained significant popularity among people who are not even fans of the DC universe. Therefore, it is inevitable that the skin can be identified by people who are not even associated with Fortnite by any means.

3) Spider-Man

The Spider-Man franchise recently released the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home. The recent release saw Epic jump into a collaboration event and release the skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The web-slinger is one of the most popular superheroes globally, and the latest movie has added several thousands of fans to the franchise. Everyone will be able to recognize the Spider-Man outfit even if they are not a part of Fortnite.

Fortnite skins that nobody knows about

1) Farmer Steel

The semi-farmer, the semi-robotic outfit was seen for a limited time in Fortnite. No wonder this is an outfit that is unknown to loopers.

The skin was priced at 1200 V-Bucks and has featured on the Item Shop on just a handful of occasions. The Farmer Steel outfit had the potential to become popular in the game. However, the developers failed to market this skin, and it has been one of the least known skins in the game.

2) Bull Shark

Part of the Fathoms Deep set, the Bull Shark outfit is one of the least-known skins in the game. This skin rarely features in the game lobby, and it is a matter of concern whether anyone owns it or not.

The Bull Shark outfit offers a decent skin and could've been pretty good in the game. However, the creepy mask was enough to drive gamers away from the outfit as it made it look totally out of place. The developers were quite inconsistent in releasing this item in the Item Shop, and it has four occurrences to its name. Undoubtedly, not many know about its existence in the game.

3) Cloudbreaker

Agent Jonesy and his other forms are extremely popular among gamers. However, the Cloudbreaker outfit did not have the same fortune. The outfit was based upon Jonesy. However, it is one of the least favorite outfits, and not many know about its presence in the game.

It is a part of the Aviation Age set but has featured thrice in the Item Shop. The skin is highly unpopular, and it seems it won't feature in the Item Shop anymore in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar