3 Fortnite skins that are one of a kind (& 3 that are redesigned and sold every other day)

Even Fortnite runs out of ideas every now and then, re-releasing skins or just adding a new costume to an already existing character.

It happens, and most are fine with it. However, some players do notice. There are several instances where Epic Games has redesigned a character and put it in the Item Shop or Battle Pass like it is brand new.

On the contrary, they do a great job of introducing original skin designs. For as many re-skins as there are, the team provides as many fresh ideas that are truly one of a kind.

3 Fortnite skins that are one of a kind

3) Mothmando

The Mothmando skin (Image via Epic Games)

Mothmando is an Item Shop purchase for 1,500 V-Bucks. It celebrates the lore of the Mothman and looks like no other character in Fortnite. It has a massive set of eyes and wings to match, signifying its uniqueness.

2) Dire

The Dire skin (Image via Epic Games)

Dire was available in Chapter 1 Season 6 at Tier 100 of the Battle Pass. At first, it is just a guy in clothes, but as players begin to unlock other styles, there are several different werewolf options. Not much has come close to the massive change from its first style to its last.

1) Ragnarok

The fully unlocked Ragnarok skin (Image via Epic Games)

Ragnarok was the Season 5 Tier 100 Battle Pass reward. Nothing has come close in terms of this skin. It is wholly one of a kind. The final style sees it with brutal armor, a skeleton over its head, and menacing blue eyes. This thing is as intimidating as it gets.

3 Fortnite skins that are constantly redesigned and sold

3) Peely

The Peely skin (Image via Epic Games)

There are a ton of Peely outfits in Fortnite. It has its original, a robot form, the half-skeleton version, a summer version, and even a winter style. There are crazier things in the game than a walking banana, but Peely sees a ton of different designs.

2) Jonesy

Jonesy (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy is now seen as the main character of the Battle Royale. The story seemingly revolves around him, and aside from the default skin, he is the basis for dozens of skins. A lot of those are just Jonesy variations. He is constantly being redesigned.

1) Headhunter/Renegade Raider

The different Renegade Raider designs (Image via Epic Games)

Headhunter is another default Fortnite skin and the base model for Renegade Raider. Players have shown their disdain for the number of Raider ripoffs that have been released over the years. This is one that lost its rarity because of that.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

