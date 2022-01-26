3 Fortnite skins out of trend in 2022 (& 3 that are becoming popular)

Countless Fortnite skins are passing through the item shop rotation and meta of Chapter 3, bringing some into the limelight and others out of it. With the major Marvel collaborations, superheroes are being seen all across the map, as well as all of the characters from the Battle Pass.

Spider-Man is becoming one of the most popular skins, pushing others out of sight as it gains fame. Sweaty skins in previous seasons are losing popularity as a result as fewer and fewer players take them into Fortnite matches.

Fortnite skins out of style and entering the meta

Outdated skins

1) Naruto

Once in extreme demand, now fading (Image via Epic Games)

When this skin came out, tons of users expressed their excitement with the anime collaboration, but it's quickly losing ground as Marvel and other skins are stepping in. What used to be a frequently worn skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 is now a character fading to the backs of gamers' minds.

2) Soccer skins

Ditch sweaties, go on-theme (Image via Epic Games)

Previously labeled the sweatiest skins, soccer characters are decreasing in popularity as Chapter 3 progresses. Players are straying from some of Fortnite's Icon Series skins and moving towards cosmetics more on-theme for the current season.

𝖪𝗈𝖻𝖾𝗇𝗂 ♥︎ @c0wardevil Y’all remember when fortnite soccer skins was sweaty? Y’all remember when fortnite soccer skins was sweaty?

3) Aura

Aura was decently famous in the fall and near Christmas (Image via Epic Games)

This skin didn't last in the meta for long, even with a winter variant coming out recently. Aura was decently famous in the fall and near Christmas, but she's falling off the radar as time moves towards spring.

Skins rising in popularity

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man continues to win hearts everywhere (Image via Epic Games)

Any version of Spider-Man in Chapter 3 could be Fortnite's staple for the rest of the year. As one of the most popular skins in the game's history, he's here to stay as the meta skin for seasons to come.

2) The Foundation

The Rock as The Foundation? Awesome (Image via Epic Games)

Despite not even being a released skin, The Foundation is already attracting loads of attention this season. After gamers witnessed his face reveal as Dwayne Johnson, this skin will be picked up in droves once it comes out.

3) Cobra Kai skins

(Image via Epic Games)

Cobra Kai's collaboration with Epic Games has turned loopers' eyes to the set's skins as they are turning into the new sweaty skins, according to the gaming community.

TheFutureParty @thefutureparty Fortnite’s Cobra Kai skins are pretty sweaty but also undeniably fun. Fortnite’s Cobra Kai skins are pretty sweaty but also undeniably fun. https://t.co/WLJMG2eizS

They could be in style for all of 2022 as the TV show continues to produce episodes and amp the hype altogether.

